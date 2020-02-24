Delta Junction Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10450 Commander, Mike Cassidy honored Delta Junction Jr. High student Kathy Kravets for her third place achievement at the Alaska VFW’s Patriot’s Pen Youth Essay Competition Feb. 19 at the school gym.
Kravets’ speech focused on “What Makes America Great.”
Kravets received $125 in gift certificates for earning third place at the state competition, and she encourages all eligible students to compete.
“The VFW’s Patriot’s Pen essay competition instills patriotism and Americanism in young children,” said VFW 10450 Commander Mike Cassidy.
Each year, more than 125,000 students in grades 6-8 enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest. The first-place winner from each state competes for national awards totaling $55,000, with each first-place state winner receiving a minimum of $500 at the national level.