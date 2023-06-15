Selling local products, offering tourist information, and highlighting the agriculture background in the area is what they do at the Delta Junction Visitor Center. An attractive array of products line shelves throughout the visitor center, and Manager Rachel Post says that almost everything is locally made.
“The farthest person we have is from Fairbanks, and she uses barley from Alaska Flour Company,” Post said.
The visitor center is operated by Delta Junction Farm Bureau, which took over operations in 2019 after the Delta Chamber of Commerce disbanded.
“This is our third summer being open,” said Milo Wrigley with the Delta Junction Farm Bureau.
The visitor center didn’t actually open that first two years due to Covid, Wrigley explained. With the Alaska Highway closed to tourism through Canada, there were no tourists.
A seven-member committee of the farm bureau runs the center.
“We get together for a post-season report and talk about what we’ll do for the next season,” Wrigley said. “We meet periodically in the run-up to the season to plan.”
Visitors number close to 100 on a typical weekend currently, Post noted, though she said those numbers will increase as summer wears on.
“We’ve had a pretty good amount, but we’re nowhere near the peak season,” she said.
Last year’s biggest day saw more than 300 individuals walk through the visitor center’s doors.
Hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The staff can accommodate earlier or later visits by appointment. Contact the visitor center at 907-616-1323 or email deltajunctionfarmbureau@gmail.com.