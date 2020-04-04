The Delta Library Association announced on Friday that they have cancelled the annual Baskets of Books fundraiser due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board said in a letter sent to supports, the longtime tradition was a highlight of the spring season in Delta Junction and it was difficult to make the decision to cancel the event, but it was necessary in light of the current restrictions on assemblies.
The letter says, “in light of our current need to take precautions to keep everyone in our community healthy and the financial pinch that many are experiencing, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this annual tradition for 2020.”
The association hopes to do additional fundraisers in the fall and looks forward to next year’s Basket of Books event.