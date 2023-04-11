The Delta Lions hosted their annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday at the Delta Elementary School. The event was a roaring success, with children of all ages eager to hunt for the hidden Easter eggs on the breezy afternoon.
The event began with each group of children getting ready for the start and taking off with great enthusiasm to find as many eggs as they could. Everyone was hoping to find the golden egg and be the big winner, with the youngest group receiving assistance from their parents or older siblings.
As usual, the 1:00 pm event was over within a few minutes, with the winners receiving Easter baskets prepared by the Lions, filled with items donated by local businesses. The lucky winners had a variety of goodies to enjoy from the baskets, making their Easter holiday extra special.
The Delta Lions are committed to organizing community events that bring joy and happiness to residents of all ages. The annual Easter Egg Hunt has become a beloved tradition, eagerly anticipated by the community each year.
The Lions’ Easter Egg Hunt is a great opportunity for families to come together and enjoy the holiday season. This event allows children to have fun in a safe and enjoyable environment while creating lasting memories. It also provides an opportunity for local businesses to give back to the community.
The Delta Lions would like to thank all the local businesses for their generous donations and support in making the event a success. They are already looking forward to next year's event and hope to continue making it a fun time for all.