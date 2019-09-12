Abigail Echo-Hawk, daughter of Yvonne Echo-Hawk and former resident of Delta Junction is to be honored on Sept. 21 as Globalist of the Year by the Seattle Globalist for dedicated stories about those underrepresented in the media. The Seattle Globalist is a daily online publication whose mission is, “to elevate diverse voices through media.”
The award is being given to Echo-Hawk for “her outstanding service and dedication in the community, particularly for her storytelling, policy and research work in supporting women of color and Native people.”
A member of the Pawnee Nation, she was born in the heart of Alaska where she was raised in the traditional values of giving, respect for all and love. Echo-Hawk currently serves as the Director of the Urban Indian Health Institute (UIHI), and the Chief Research Officer at the Seattle Indian Health Board. Urban Indian Health Institute is a Tribal Epidemiology Center that serves tribal people currently living off tribal lands nationwide. In addition, in UIHI’s role as the National Coordinating Center for Good Health and Wellness in Indian Country, she also works with approximately 100 tribal nations.
The Seattle Globalist says, “Echo-Hawk's work incorporates these core principles and activities: engagement and participation of community partners; research and evaluation on health, healthcare, and other community priorities; education, training, and capacity-building for Native people, including researchers, students, and communities; infrastructure development; technical assistance; and sharing results in a way that recognizes and respects the unique cultural contexts of American Indian and Alaska Native people. In these roles she also works with American Indian and Alaska Native tribes and organizations to identify health research priorities and with health researchers to ensure research is done in a manner that respects tribal sovereignty and is culturally appropriate.”
The award will be presented on Sept. 21 at the Canvas Event Space in SoDo, Seattle.