On Saturday Delta Petro Wash held a special event to thank the community for its support. This event was open to the community and was a very family friendly and welcoming experience with many things to interest the children that attended.
The biggest hit for the kids were the two bouncy houses that were set up. The bouncy houses were neatly set up between the main Delta Petro Wash building and the building that used to house Carquest auto parts. Considering the gale force winds that ripped through the area on Saturday, the placement of the bouncy houses was immune to the wind.
In addition to a full buffet of delectable food that was all produced in the kitchen of Delta Petro Wash, there was a Van Halen tribute band – 5150 – that traveled down from Fairbanks to provide musical entertainment for the event.
Delta Petro Wash was celebrating its 20th anniversary providing fuel and convenience food products in town. Originally opening with a small convenience store and only a few gas pumps, it has grown in community support over the years the greatly enlarged convenience store, increased fuel pumps, a double car wash, and laundromat.