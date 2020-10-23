Local providers reported six new positive tests for the coronavirus today, bringing the total active case count to 18 – the highest since the pandemic began. Of the new cases reported today, five appear to be community spread and one travel related.
One positive case is associated with Delta Elementary School and Superintendent Streyle is reviewing the situation with his management team and will provide an update regarding the schools before Monday.
The total number of positive tests for Delta Junction residents is now 32 with 14 recovered. Of all Delta Junction resident cases since the pandemic began, 56 percent are currently active.
The cases reported today should appear in the state data in the next two to three days.
One Delta Junction resident has been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 according to state data reporting.