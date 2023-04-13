Deltana Community Corporation last month released a list of funding requests, but the particulars of the requests did not surface until DCC President Pam Goode made a detailed post on Facebook asking for the community’s input.
The community group has $69,377.26 in Community Assistance Program funding from the State of Alaska they can spend this year.
According to Goode’s Facebook post, DCC has $22,724.73 of designated funding, which goes toward DCC administrative expenses ($5,000) and the balance of $17,724.73 toward Cummings Road Area to work on the road and the river breach. The funds for Cummings Road were designated by the State of Alaska.
Goode created a poll on the Deltana Community Corporation Facebook page seeking public input on how to disburse the remaining $46,652.53 of CAP funding. The post allowed Facebook users to vote for the funding requests they felt were the most important for the community.
Approximately 350 votes were cast in the poll. Overwhelmingly, users supported funding $25,000 toward Emergency Medical Services with 94 votes.
The next highest vote getter was Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department’s request for $12,000 toward the department’s general fund with 66 votes. RDVFD’s request for $40,000 for a water tender truck received 44 votes. This request came in just behind Heart Fur Animals’ ask for $4,500, which had 46 votes.
Delta Junction Trails Association’s Bluff Cabin Trail maintenance request received 23 votes, while the boat shed for Rika’s Roadhouse riverboat received 18 votes. Five Loaves Pantry garnered 19 votes.
There were several road projects in the running for funds as well. They include Berm Road (4 votes), Clearwater Road Extension (3 votes), Main Street USA (7 votes), Nome Street (4 votes), and Rika’s Road (7 votes).
Voting deadline for the poll was April 11.
A short summary of each project appears below:
$2,000 – per year, Bluff Cabin Trail Maintenance: Delta Junction Trails Association
DJTA is an active non-profit volunteer organization in the community bringing a variety of hiking opportunities, trails, and skiing. DJTA was established in 2012.
$4,200 – River Boat Shed: Rika’s Roadhouse
There is a shed that helps protect the 100-year-old riverboat that collapsed under the weight of the 2021-2022 snow event. The request is for $4,200.
$12,000 – General Fund: Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department
Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department is a non-profit volunteer organization that provides fire services for the greater community.
$40,000 – Additional $40,000 request towards two Water Tender Trucks: Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department
Additional $40,000 request towards two water tender trucks: The request is for $40,000. Funding for the two water tenders has been an ongoing process since 2019.
$4,500 – Heart Fur Animals
Their mission is to support the animal welfare of the greater Delta area. They are Delta’s animal control and care center.
$25,000 – up to, 1-to-1 community matching, Emergency Medical Services
Deltana Community Corporation is proposing an option of setting aside $25,000 with a matching from the community of one-to-one to go towards a long term non-profit sustainable solution.
Roads: Berm Road – 15% community matching / DCC
Roads: Clearwater Exten-sion – 15% community matching / DCC
Roads: Main Street – 15% community matching / DCC
Roads: Nome Street – 15% community matching / DCC
Roads: Rika’s Road – 15% community matching / DCC
Five Loves Pantry – Fundraising only / DCC
Five Loaves Pantry is a non-profit charity organization serving the residents of Delta Junction. They provide non-perishable food boxes, once a month, to those facing temporary food insecurity.