The Deltana Fair Food Division had lots of yummy entries making for a great exhibit hall display. The recipes for the food division grand champion entries are listed below.
Category – Culinary, Breads
Garlic French Bread
by Karina Holbrook
(youth age group)
5-1/2 cups White Flour
1 Tbsp Sugar
2 tsp Salt
2 Tbsp Yeast
2 cups Hot Water (125o – 130o)
1 Egg White
1 Tbsp Water
1. Set aside 1 cup flour. Mix remaining flour, sugar, salt, and yeast. Stir hot water into dry mixture. Add enough flour to make soft dough.
2. Knead in Bosch about 7 minutes. Let rest about 10 minutes.
3. Divide dough in half and roll into about a 10”-15” loaf. Rise about 15 minutes.
4. Bake 425o for 25-30 minutes or until done. Slice length wise and generously spread garlic butter on both sides before devouring.
Demi White Sourdough Bread
by Rebecca Cotton
(adult age group)
Makes one Loaf
Time required: 24 hours
Preheat oven @ 500 degrees
100g Active Sourdough Starter
300g Water – 70 degrees
8g Salt
225g Freshly Ground Whole Wheat Flour
175g Unbleached White Flour
1. Mix starter, water and salt
2. Add flours and combine
3. Let sit 30 minutes. Fold dough to stretch. Let sit 30 minutes. Fold to stretch. Repeat 1-2 more times.
4. Let rise at room temperature.
5. When doubled, turn dough onto
counter and roll and tuck into a ball. Let sit 40 minutes, then roll and tuck again. Place into proofing container (floured) and put in fridge 8-18 hours.
6. Turn loaf over into a Dutch oven and bake in a preheated oven (500o) for 15 minutes. Uncover Dutch oven, reduce heat to 400o. Bake another 10-15 minutes. Enjoy!
Category – Culinary, Cakes
Chocolate Espresso Cake
by Ethan Holbrook
(preschool age group)
1 cup Butter, softened
2 cups Sugar
4 Eggs
2 tsp Vanilla
1 cup Buttermilk
2-1/4 cups Flour
1 tsp Baking Soda
1 tsp Salt
½ cup Cocoa Powder
Frosting
2-1/3 cups Confectioners’ Sugar
½ cup Butter, softened
2 Tbsp Cocoa Powder
1 tsp Espresso Powder
½ tsp Salt
4 Tbsp Water
2 tsp Vanilla
In large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each. Beat in vanilla. Combine flour, baking soda, and salt and cocoa powder. Add to creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk. Pour into 2 greased and floured round cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Invert on wire rack and cool.
For Frosting: Mix all ingredients in small bowl until smooth and right consistency. Spread over cooled cake. Decorate as desired.
Fudgy Peppermint Stick Torte
by Jairus Holbrook
(youth age group)
Prep: 25 minutes
Bake: 20 minutes plus chilling
Makes 16 servings
1-1/2 cups Butter, softened
3-1/4 cups packed Brown Sugar
4 Eggs
2 tsp Vanilla Extract
4 cups All-Purpose Flour
1-1/4 cups Baking Cocoa
2 tsp Baking Powder
1 tsp Salt
1 tsp baking Soda
2-1/2 cups Cold Water
Frosting
4-1/2 cups Heavy Whipping Cream
1-1/2 cups Confectioners’ Sugar, divided
1/8 tsp Peppermint Oil
3 pkg (8oz each) Cream Cheese, softened
1 cup Crushed Peppermint Candies, divided
Chocolate Curls, optional
Directions
1. In a large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine the flour, cocoa, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Add to the creamed mixture alternately with water, beating well after each addition.
2. Transfer to four greased and floured 9” round baking pans. Bake at 350o for 18-22 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool cakes for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.
3. In a small bowl beat the cream until it begins to thicken. Add ¾ cup confectioners’ sugar and peppermint oil, beat until soft peaks form. In another bowl, beat cream cheese and remaining confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Fold in whipped cream and ¾ cup crushed candies.
4. Spread frosting between layers and over top and sides of cake. Refrigerate for at least an hour. Just before serving sprinkle remaining candies over the top. Garnish with chocolate curls if desired.
How to make Chocolate Curls
Warm a solid block of chocolate in microwave for a few seconds. Then hold a vegetable peeler against a flat side of the block and carefully bring blade toward you. Allow the curls to fall onto a plate or piece of waxed paper in a single layer.
Chocolate Ganache Peanut Butter Cupcakes
by Adina Holbrook
(adult age group)
2 cups Sugar
1-3/4 cups All Purpose Flour
¾ cup Baking Cocoa
½ tsp Salt
½ tsp Baking Soda
½ tsp Baking Powder
1 cup Butter Milk
1 cup Strong Brew Coffee room temperature
½ cup Canola Oil
2 Eggs
1 tsp Vanilla Extract
Filling
½ cup Creamy Peanut Butter
3 Tbsp Unsalted Butter
1 cup Confectioners’ Sugar
2 to 4 Tbsp 2% Milk
Ganache
2 cups (12oz) Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
½ cup Heavy Whipping Cream
Peanut Butter Frosting
1 cup packed Brown Sugar
4 Egg Whites
¼ tsp Cream of Tarter
1 tsp Vanilla Extract
2 cups Unsalted Butter
1/3 cup Creamy Peanut Butter
1. In a large bowl combine first six ingredients. Whisk butter milk, coffee, oil, eggs and vanilla until blended. Add the dry ingredients until combined (batter will be very thin). Fill paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full.
2. Bake 18-20 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks.
3. In a small bowl, add creamy peanut butter, butter, confectioners’ sugar and enough milk to achieve piping consistency. Cut a hole in the corner of a plastic bag; insert a small round tip. Fill with peanut butter filling. Insert tip into the top center of each cupcake; pipe 1 Tbsp into each.
4. In a small sauce pan, bring cream to a boil. Pour over chocolate; whisk until smooth. Dip top of cupcakes into Ganache; place on wire racks to set.
5. In a large heavy sauce pan, combine brown sugar, egg whites, salt and cream of tarter over low heat. Beat on low speed 1 minute. Continue beating on low over low heat until frosting reaches 160o. Pour in a large bowl, add vanilla; beat on high until stiff peaks form.
6. Add butter, 1 Tbsp at a time. Beat in peanut butter until smooth.
7. Place frosting in a plastic bag with large star tip, pipe onto each cupcake. Let stand at room temperature before serving. Enjoy!
Category – Culinary, Candies
Easy Microwave Caramels
by Vienna Holbrook
(youth age group)
1 cup Butter
2-1/2 cups packed Brown Sugar
1 cup Light Karo Corn Syrup
1 tsp Vanilla
1 – 14oz can Eagle Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk
1. Generously butter a 9x13 inch pan and set aside.
2. In a large microwave safe bowl melt butter.
3. Add all the remaining ingredients except the vanilla and mix well. Microwave on full power for 4-5 minutes. Remove from microwave and whisk. Microwave on high for another 4-5 minutes. Whisk again. Microwave for an additional 4-5 minutes. Whisk while adding the vanilla.
4. Pour the caramel mixture into the 9x13 pan. Let cool. Using a knife, cut into bite size portions and wrap in wax paper. Keep refrigerated.
Peanut Butter Cups
by Jana Holbrook
(junior age group)
1 stick Butter
2 cups Powdered Sugar
1 Cup Peanut Butter
Melt Almond Bark and spread into mold. Put in freezer. Take out of the pan. Cool and press peanut butter mixture in and put more almond bark on top, freeze again. Heart shape peanut butter cups. “Yummy”!
Category – Culinary, Cookies
Toffee Bars
by Abby Stadeli
(preschool age group)
1 cup Butter
1 cup packed Brown Sugar
1 Egg Yolk
1 tsp Vanilla
2 cups Flour
6-oz Chocolate Chips
1 cup chopped Pecans
Cream together butter and brown sugar till fluffy. Add egg yolk and vanilla. Add flour. Press into a greased 8-inch square pan. Spread chocolate chips over base immediately after removing from the oven. Sprinkle with nuts. Bake 350o for 15-20 minutes.
Shortbread Lemon Bars
by Grace Posey
(youth age group)
1-1/2 cup Flour
½ cup Powdered Sugar
1 tsp grated Lemon Peel
1 tsp grated Orange Peel
¾ cup Butter
Filling
4 Eggs
2 cups Sugar
1/3 cup Lemon Juice
¼ cup White Flour
2 tsp grated Lemon Peel
2 tsp grated Orange Peel
1 tsp Baking Powder
Topping
2 cups Sour Cream
1/3 cup Sugar
½ tsp Vanilla Extract
In a food processor, combine flour, powdered sugar, and lemon and orange peel. Cut in butter until crumbly; process until mixture forms a ball. Pat into a greased 13 x 9 inch baking dish. Bake at 350o for 12-14 minutes or until set and the edges are lightly browned. Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, combine the filling ingredients. Mix well. Pour over hot crust. Bake for 14-16 minutes or until set and lightly browned. Meanwhile in a bowl, combine topping ingredients. Spread over filling. Bake 7-9 minutes longer or until topping is set. Cool on a wire rack. Refrigerate overnight.
Tempting Fudge Brownies
by Hazrah Holbrook
(junior age group)
Makes 16
1-3/4 cups firmly packed Light Brown Sugar
½ cup plus 2 Tbsp Butter
3-1/2 ox Unsweetened Chocolate, broken into pieces
2 Eggs, beaten
1 cup plus 2 Tbsp All0Purpose Flour
1-1/2 tsp Baking Powder
¼ tsp Salt
¾ cup chopped Pecans
Step by Step
1. Preheat oven to 325oF. Lightly grease an 8 inch square baking pan and line the base with parchment paper, using a greased brush to smooth into place.
2. Place the brown sugar, butter and chocolate in a large, heavy-based saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is smooth. Remove from heat and let cool.
3. Beat the eggs into the chocolate mixture. Sift the flour, baking powder and salt into the pot and gently fold into the mixture using a spoon. Stir in the pecans.
4. Spoon the batter into the prepared baking pan and level the surface. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool in pan. Turn out onto a flat surface and peel off paper. Cut brownies into 16 squares and serve.
Rhubarb Bars
by Sarah Holbrook
(adult age group)
1 cup Flour
5 Tbsp Powdered Sugar
½ cup Butter
2 Eggs
1-1/2 cups Sugar
¼ cup Flour
¾ tsp Salt
2 cups finely chopped Rhubarb
Mix 1 cup flour, powdered sugar and butter. Press into ungreased 9x9 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Mix eggs, sugar, ¼ cup flour, salt and rhubarb. Spoon onto crust and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Cut into bars.
Category – Culinary, Pastries
Sweet Roll Dough
by Posey (junior age group)
6-7 cups White Flour
1/ cup Sugar
2 tsp Salt
5 tsp Yeast
2 cups Warm Water
½ cup Milk Powder
½ cup melted Butter
1 Egg
½ cup Butter
½ cup Brown Sugar
½ cup Walnuts (optional)
(last three approximate quantities)
Combine 2 cups flour, sugar, salt, yeast and milk powder in mixer bowl. Blend with dough hook. Separately mix warm water, melted butter and egg. Add warm liquid to dry ingredients little by little. Blend at low speed. Add flour one cup at a time while mixing at low speed. When moderately stiff, remove and knead for approximately five minutes adding more flour as necessary. Place in greased bowl and cover with plastic wrap and towel. Rise for 45-60 minutes.
Roll out dough and spread surface with butter, brown sugar and nuts.
Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 20 minutes (need to test this)
Tip: To make dough a day ahead, after first rise time, punch down dough, cover and refrigerate dough overnight. Shape dough and let rise as directed in recipe.
Coconut Cream Pie
by Rebecca Shockey
(adult age group)
Prep Time: 10 minutes; Total Time: 4 hours 30 minutes; Chill Time: 4 hours
Serves: 8
9” Pie Shell – baked and cooled
4 Egg Yolks – beaten lightly
1/3 cup Cornstarch
¾ cup Sugar
½ tsp Salt
1-1/2 cups Whole Milk
2 tsp Vanilla
14-oz canned Coconut Milk
3 Tbsp Butter
1-1/2 cups Sweetened Coconut Flakes
Stir the cornstarch and salt in a saucepan. Whisk in the milk and coconut milk. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, bring to a boil, let it boil for 1 minute. In a separate bowl whish the egg yolks and sugar until light and ribbony. In a thin stream pour 1/3 of the milk mixture into a bowl with the egg yolks, stirring constantly to temper the eggs. Pour the warm eggs back into the saucepan and boil another minute. Remove from heat and add the vanilla, butter, and shredded coconut. Let it cool, stirring occasionally, then pour into pie crust. Place in the refrigerator to cool and set. Top with stabilized whipping cream. Sprinkle toasted shredded coconut over the top of whipping cream.
Homemade Peach Pie and Filling
by Wendy Jennings
(senior age group)
Yields: 2 quarts or 7 quarts
Ingredients
For 2 Quarts of Filling
7 cups sliced Peaches
2 cups Sugar
½ cup ClearJel plus 2 Tbsp
1-1/2 cups Cold Water or Peach Juice
¼ tsp Cinnamon
½ cup Lemon Juice
2 quart jars/lids/rings
For 7 Quarts of Filling
6 quarts of sliced Peaches (about 7-8 pounds of peaches)
7 cups Sugar
2 cups ClearJel plus 3 Tbsp
5-1/4 cups Cold Water or Peach Juice
1 tsp Cinnamon
1-3/4 cups Lemon Juice
7 quart jars/lids/rings
Plus an additional ¼ cup Lemon Juice or Fruit-Fresh Pectin
Instructions
1. Make an “X” in the bottom of each peach.
2. Place into boiling water for 30-60 seconds.
3. Remove and place into ice cold water.
4. Remove skins.
5. Cut up the peaches.
6. To keep from turning brown mix in ¼ cup lemon juice or Fruit-Fresh pectin. Stir to coat.
7. Combine the water, sugar, ClearJel and cinnamon in large pot.
8. Stir and cook over medium high heat until the mixture thickens and begins to bubble.
9. Add the lemon juice and boil the sauce for 1 minute more, stirring constantly.
10. Add in the drained peach slices and cook for 3 minutes.
11. Fill the jars within ¾” – 1” from the top.
12. Put the filled jars in the canner and keep them covered with at least 1” of water.
13. Boil for 30 minutes.
To make a pie poor 1 quart peach filling into pastry, top with pastry. Bake at 350o for 1 hour.
Never Fail Pie Crust
4 cups Flour
1 cup Crisco or Palm Shortening
1 tsp Salt
1 tsp Baking Powder
1 Egg
8-10 Tbsp Water
1 Tbsp Vinegar
1. Cut shortening into flour, salt and baking powder.
2. Combine beaten egg in a glass jar with water and vinegar, add to flour mixture till ball forms using hands.
3. Using waxed paper place 1/3 – ½ dough on it and cover with another sheet of waxed paper.
4. Roll out as thin as desired and remove top paper.
5. Invert over pie pan and remove wax paper.
6. Fill pie with ingredients and top with second piece of crust top.
7. Flute, crimp edges and bake according to your recipe.
Category – Culinary, Desserts
New York Cheesecake
by Wendy Jennings
(senior age group)
Prep time: 30 minutes
Process/Bake time: 1 hours 20 minutes
Crust
1-1/2 cups crushed Graham Crackers
2 Tbsp Sugar
4-1/2 Tbsp Butter
Filling
32 oz Cream Cheese
1-1/8 cups Sugar
2 Tbsp Corn Starch
4 Eggs plus 1 Egg Yolk
½ cup Heavy Cream
1 tsp grated Lemon Rind
1. Preheat oven 350o. Wrap the outside of a 9 inch springform pan with piece of foil.
2. In medium bowl, mix together crumbs, sugar, melted butter, mix and press into the bottom of pan. Bake 10 minutes. Cool.
3. Beat cheese then add sugar; beat. Scrape. Add corn starch, mix. Add eggs, beat well. Add cream, vanilla, lemon zest, beat till smooth.
4. *After the crust is done turn the oven to 425o. Pour into pan, bake for 10 minutes. Lower temperature to 225o. Bake 60 minutes. Turn off oven, prop door open and leave for 60 minutes.
Category – Culinary, Entrees
Pulled Pork Sandwich
by Grace Posey
(youth age group)
1 pound pork tenderloin
2 Tbsp plus 1-1/2 tsp Cider Vinegar
1 Tbsp plus 1-1/2 tsp Worcestershire Sauce
1 Tbsp Spicy Brown Mustard
¼ tsp Pepper
4 Rolls or Buns, split and toasted
Step 1: Prep and Pour
Pre-sear the meat or cut the tenderloin in half and place it in a 3-qt slow cooker. Then combine the brown sugar, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, mustard and pepper. Pour this mixture over the pork.
Step 2: Cook Low and Slow
Cover and cook on low for 4-5 hours or until the meat is tender. Then, remove the meat and shred it with two forks. Return to slow cooker and heat through.
Step 3: Serve and Enjoy
Serve pork on toasted rolls or buns, with coleslaw, if desired. Enjoy!
Category – Culinary, Appetizers
Apple Dip
by Selah Posey
(youth age group)
1 – 8oz pkg Cream Cheese, softened
½ cup Brown Sugar
¼ cup White Sugar
2 tsp Vanilla Extract
Combine all ingredients. Serve with Granny Sith apple slices brushed with lemon juice.
Salmon Cream Cheese Pie
by Mary Norris
(adult age group)
2/3 cup seasoned fine dry Bread Crumbs
3 (8-oz) Cream Cheese, softened
½ cup Milk
¼ cup Butter
2 tsp dry mustard
½ tsp Dillweed
¼ tsp Salt
¼ tsp Red Pepper
4 Eggs
2 (7-1/2-oz) cans Salmon, drained, flaked
2 (8-oz) cups shredded Mozzarella Cheese
¼ cup chopped Green Onion
Lightly grease 2 9-inch round baking pans. Coat bottom and sides of each pan with 1/3 cup crumbs. Beat cream cheese, milk, butter, mustard, dillweed, salt and red pepper until combined. Add eggs, one at a time, beating just until combined. Stir in salmon, cheese and onion. Divide mixture between pans. Spread evenly. Bake at 325o oven for 45 minutes or until set. Cool completely. Remove from pans. Cover, refrigerate 2-8 hours. Refrigerate leftovers.
Category – Preservation; Jams
Pluot Jam
by Evan Holbrook
(preschool age group)
1. Peel and chop 12 cups Pluots. Place in large sauce pan.
2. Add 12 tsp Calcium water. To make Calcium water, put ½ tsp Calcium Powder in ½ cup water. Mix well and then measure out desired amount.
3. Measure 3 cups Sugar into separate bowl. Thoroughly mix 9 tsp of Pectin Powder into sugar.
4. Bring Fruit to boil. Add Pectin-Sugar; stir vigorously 1-2 minutes while cooking to dissolve Pectin. Return to boil and remove from heat.
5. Fill prepared jars to ¼” of top. Wipe rims clean. Screw on 2-piece lids. Put filled jars in boiling water to cover. Boil 10 minutes
Lasts about 3 weeks once opened.
Note: This recipe uses Pomona’s Universal Pectin
Raspberry Jam
by Ruth Abbott
(adult age group)
5 cups crushed Raspberries
7 cups Sugar
1 pkg Powdered Pectin
½ tsp butter
Bring berries, pectin and butter to a full boil. Add sugar and return to boil. Boil exactly 1 minute. Ladle into sterile jars, filling to within ¼” of top. Wipe jar rims and threads. Seal with 2-piece lids. Invert for 10 minutes. Turn upright for 12 hours without disturbing. Store in cool, dark, dry location. Refrigerate after opening.
Raspberry Jam
by Rachel Holbrook
(senior age group)
Yields: 4-1/2 pints
5 cups crushed Raspberries*
7 cups Sugar
1/3 cup HHF Pectin
¼ cup Lemon Juice
Bring fruit, juices and pectin to a full rolling boil with ½ tsp Butter. Add sugar and return to a full rolling boil. Boil 1 minute. Ladle into hot jars, leaving ¼ inch headspace. Wipe jars, adjust lids. Process 10 minutes in a boiling water bath.
*For this recipe frozen berries were used and exchanged 1 cup strained juice for berries.,
Category – Preservation, Preserves, Conserves, Marmalades, Fruit Butters & Toppings
Cranberry Preserves
by Rachel Holbrook
(senior age group)
Thanksgiving Special
Makes 3-1/2 pints
4 cups crushed Cranberries
1 20-oz can (2-1/2 cups) crushed Pineapple
4 Tbsp Lemon Juice
2 Tbsp Orange Peel
3-1/2 Tbsp Pectin
3 cups Sugar
Stir together the first 5 ingredients in an 8 quart sauce pan. Bring to a full rolling boil and add the sugar. Return to a full rolling boil, stirring constantly. When the skins begin to burst, about 5 minutes, mash the cranberries with a potato masher. Ladle into the prepared jars within ¼ of the tops. Wash rims and adjust lids. Process for 10 minutes in a boiling water bath.
This is a perfect pairing with your turkey dinner. It is also quite tasty with duck or grouse.
Category, Preservation, Jellies & Syrups
Rose-Petal Jelly
by Autumn Posey
(adult age group)
Makes 3 cups (750 mL) of jelly
2-1/2 cups (625 mL) Wild Rose Petals, fresh or dried
2 cups (500 mL) Water
2 cups (500 mL) Cane Sugar
½ cup (125 mL) White Grape Juice
½ cup (125 mL) Red Grape Juice
1 pkg (57 g) Powdered Pectin
2 Tbsp (30 mL) Rosewater
Optional: substitute 1 cup White Grape Juice in place of ½ cup White Grape Juice and 1/2 cup Red Grape Juice
1. Place petals, water and 2/3 cup (150 mL) of the sugar in a saucepan, bring to a boil.
2. Reduce head and simmer 5 minutes.
3. Remove from heat and let stand overnight so the petals can release their fragrance into the sugar water.
4. Strain flowers from syrup and pour the rose syrup in a large pot.
5. Add the grape juices and pectin, and bring to a boil. Boil hard for 1-1/2 minutes. Add the rest of the sugar and stir; bring the liquid back up to a boil. Boil the mixture hard for 1 minute or more. Remove from heat.
6. The jelly is ready when it coats the back of a spoon and has a syrup consistence. You can check by placing a teaspoon of jelly on a plate and let cool; the surface should wrinkle when pushed with your finger. If it’s still runny, continue boiling and testing, until the jelly sets.
7. When jelly is ready, stir in the rosewater.
8. Skim off any foam that has formed on top of the jelly.
9. Pour into jars, leaving ¼” (.5cm) headspace. Secure the lid and heat seal.
Rhubarb Sauce
by Rachel Holbrook
(senior age group)
Makes: 6 pints
Wash 10-12 rhubarb stalks and cut into ½-inch pieces. Measure out 16 cups of the rhubarb. Add 4 cups sugar and let stand at least 6 hours to draw out juice.
Bring to boiling.
In glass jars: Pack into ½-inch of the top. Adjust lids. Process jars for 10 minutes. Remove jars and complete seals.
This sauce pairs perfectly with hotcakes.
Category – Preservation, Pickles, Relishes, Chutneys & Catsups
Fresh Garden Salsa
by Wendy Jennings
(senior age group)
7 cups Tomatoes, diced, seeded, peeled, and cored
6 Green Onions, sliced
2 Jalapeno Peppers, diced
4 Cloves Garlic, minced
½ cup Vinegar
2 Tbsp Lime Juice
4 drops Hot Pepper Sauce
2 Tbsp minced Cilantro
2 tsp salt
4 Ball or Kerr Pint (16oz) Jars with lids and bands
1. Prepare boiling water canner. Heat jars and lids in simmering water until ready for use. Do not boil. Set bands aside.
2. Combine all ingredients in a large saucepan
3. Heat to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes.
4. Ladle hot salsa in to hot jars leaving ½” headspace. Remove air bubbles. Wipe rim. Center hot lid on jar. Apply band and adjust until fit is fingertip tight.
5. Process filled jars in a boiling water canner for 15 minutes, adjusting for altitude. Remove jars and cool. Check lids for seal after 24 hours. Lid should not flex up and down when center is pressed.
Category – Preservation, Canned Vegetables & Fruits
Rhubarb
by Rachel Holbrook
(senior age group)
Makes 12-13 pints
32 cups sliced Rhubarb
8 cups Sugar
12-13 Pint Jars with lids and rings
Pull 24 stalks (2-3 from each plant). Trim and wash. Chop into ½-3/4” lengths and cover with sugar. Let juices draw out (4-5 hours). Bring to simmer just until pieces begin to soften (1-2 minutes). Ladle into hot jars, leaving ½” of headspace. Wipe off rims and adjust lids. Process for 10 minutes in a boiling water bath.
Category – Preservation, Meat and Fish
Caribou
by Rachel Holbrook
(senior age group)
Makes 14-15 pints
15 pounds Caribou
Trim meat and cut into ¾ inch chunks, precook to the rare stage by roasting at 350o for approximately ½ hour. Pack loosely into hot jars, leaving 1 inch headspace. Add ½ teaspoon salt and fill jar to 1 inch from top with meat juices. Remove air bubbles. Wipe jar rims. Adjust lids and process at 10 pounds pressure for 75 minutes. The meat and liquid does shrink in the jars during canning.
Category – Preservation, Dried Foods
Rainbow Trail Mix
by Karissa Holbrook
(youth age group)
1 cup Dry Roasted Peanuts
2/3 cup Cashews
1/3 cup Raisins
1/3 cup M&Ms
¼ cup Coconut Flakes
Mix and enjoy!
Gluten and Dairy Free Granola with Collagen
by Rachel Holbrook
(senior age group)
Serves 24
1-1/2 cups Honey
½ cup Evaporated Cane Sugar
¾ cup Sunflower Oil
¼ cup Palm Fruit Shortening
12 cups Organic Rolled Oats
½ cup Integral Collagen Powder
¼ cup Corn Flour
¼ cup Coconut Flour
¼ Coconut Sugar
2 tsp Vanilla Powder
2 cups each: Coconut Flakes & Fine Coconut
1 cup each: Pecan Halves, Whole Almonds, Sliced Almonds, Pumpkin Seeds, Golden Flax Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Hemp Hearts, Chia Seeds
½ cup raisins
Bring the first 4 ingredients to a bubbly boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring often. Fill a large roasting pan with remaining ingredients, except raisins. Mix well. Add ½ tsp Baking Soda to the caramel. After it bubbles up, pour over the dries. Stir well and bake for 60-75 minutes at 325o. Add raisins and cool. Enjoy!