LJ Clark

LJ Clark pouring on the champion power to take 1st place.

 Photo by Tara Owen

The 2023 AASA track and field state championships were held in Palmer last weekend with many Delta High School athletes participating.

In the 100-meter sprint, Delta Husky LJ Clark earned the state championship, beating out his closest competitor by .08 seconds. Clark finished in a blistering 11.37 seconds.

Other results from the state finals:

200m: LJ Clark, 4th place

4x800 Relay: Anthony Lansing, Anthony White, Ash Blake, Aidan Bullard, 5th place

200 m: Iris Haas, 6th place

3200 m: Alora Anderson, 6th place

4x400 relay: Baylee Millette, Alora Anderson, Grace Pearson, Iris Haas, 6th place.

Congratulations to all the Delta athletes!

Tim Holoday manages advertising for TriDelta, Inc. publisher of the Seward Journal and Delta Wind newspapers and covers general news topics. He can be reached at news@deltawindonline.com.

