The 2023 AASA track and field state championships were held in Palmer last weekend with many Delta High School athletes participating.
In the 100-meter sprint, Delta Husky LJ Clark earned the state championship, beating out his closest competitor by .08 seconds. Clark finished in a blistering 11.37 seconds.
Other results from the state finals:
200m: LJ Clark, 4th place
4x800 Relay: Anthony Lansing, Anthony White, Ash Blake, Aidan Bullard, 5th place
200 m: Iris Haas, 6th place
3200 m: Alora Anderson, 6th place
4x400 relay: Baylee Millette, Alora Anderson, Grace Pearson, Iris Haas, 6th place.
Congratulations to all the Delta athletes!