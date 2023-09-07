The Delta Huskies soccer team has been hot since the beginning of the season, and they continue to turn up the heat on their opponents.
Over the weekend, Cook Inlet Academy was in town for a pair of games.
While the weather was far from ideal on the first game played on Friday, the rain and cool temperatures did not slow the hometown Huskies from playing a captivating game.
Both teams moved the ball back and forth on the field, but when the final whistle sounded, the Delta Huskies were on top 2-0.
The weather conditions Saturday morning were considerably improved, and so was the action. Delta took an early lead in the game and never looked back. The Huskies won the game 6-1.
Tuesday afternoon had the team from Holy Rosary playing on the Delta turf against the Huskies. Even though the visitors traveled from Anchorage, the Huskies did not show them any mercy, as Delta was on top wire to wire, taking the game 5-0.
The Delta Huskies continue to be undefeated this season.
The team is headed to the Tri-Valley tournament this weekend for some weekend fun.
The next opportunity to see the Huskies play in person will be on next Friday and Saturday, as Susitna Valley will be here for what is typically a very aggressive and well-played matchup.
The game on Friday will start at 6 p.m., and the Saturday game will be at 10 a.m.