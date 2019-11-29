Cheryl Hanson's second grade class at Delta Elementary School tell Farmer Brown why they should not be eaten for Thanksgiving.
Please don’t eat me because I have a stomachache. If you eat me then you will be sick. So, you have to eat something else like pig, pizza, and vegetables. If you eat something else then I will be Happy and I will be your B.F.F. forever. Promise me you won’t eat me.
-Sasha Turkey
Do you have to eat me? I have a family. I need to find food for my babies. Can you eat pizza and bacon instead? You can get the flu and cough. We taste bad. Eat eggs, milk, soup, bear, pumpkin, pineapple, cotton candy, Lunchables, hashbrowns, apples, popcorn, and lettuce. We smell bad. Are you allergic to me?
-Victoria Turkey
There are a few reasons why you shouldn’t eat me. I have a cold. If you eat me you will have a cold. And I have a family that needs me. You can eat pig, cow, deer, bear, moose, duck, rabbit, and a Happy Meal. Do not eat me!
-Sisi Turkey
You cannot eat me because you can get an infection, tummy ache, hand-foot-and-mouth, and I have a family. I need to find food for them. We smell and taste bad too. We also eat wood, leaves, and paper. We are too heavy for you to pick us up. You can eat pumpkin, lettuce, potatoes, hashbrowns, eggs, pizza, a Happy Meal, pumpkin cookies, desserts, pasta, soup, pot pie, apples, Lunchables, grapes, popcorn, water, strawberries, syrup, fish, and chicken.
-Aurora Turkey
There are a few reasons why you shouldn’t eat me. I am icky because I put ink on me. Another reason why you shouldn’t eat me is I have a flu. You should eat cookies for dinner or you should eat pumpkin.
-Aleksandr Turkey
You cannot eat me because I’ll run away and you can get sick. But you can eat pizza, eggs, and cake. I can be your friend if you do not eat me. Please and thank you. Happy Thanksgiving!
-Nataliya Turkey
There are a few reasons why you shouldn’t eat me. I need to go to my family and do not eat us please Farmer. I need to get dinner and for dinner I should get pumpkin pie, and eggs, and deer, and the last thing chicken soup. One of my kids has the flu. The other has a tummy ache, so you don’t need to eat me. For desserts there are cookies. I need to get an apple because my family is hungry. I bet you are hungry too.
-Emma Turkey
Please don’t eat me because I taste bad and icky. I smell bad. Farmer Brown would get sick. You may be allergic. I have a cold and if you eat me you’ll get my cold. If you try to eat me I will bite you. I have a family. I need to find food for them. If you come over I’ll run away.
-Aidan Turkey
Do you have to eat me? First, I know Karate. I can karate chop. I will bite. I have a really, really bad flu and you might get sick. Finally, instead you can have my cousin the chicken, a pumpkin, Green Eggs and Ham!
-Ella Turkey
There are a few reasons why you shouldn’t eat me. Please don’t eat me! What did I ever do to you? Just tell me why?! OKAY! You need to learn manners. Please will you? Let me tell you, I have a family. I know Kung Fu. You can eat fish, can you? First of all, I taste bad. Why do you want to eat me? Second, I smell bad. Can you give me a bath? Okay, I’ll see you on Thanksgiving! P.S. you should give me a bath. I stink! I will eat some cake! Sorry, got to go, my family is waiting.
-Nelmary Turkey
Please don’t eat me. I do not want you to eat me for Thanksgiving because I taste bad. So you will get sick. You could eat hash browns and you can have cookies for dessert. I taste bad, so you will get sick if you eat me.
-Isabella Turkey
There are a few reasons why you shouldn’t eat me. You cannot eat me because I do smell bad and I will taste bad. You might get sick. You could have eggs, or pie and pizza.
-Milo Turkey
You cannot eat me because I am a herbivore and I have a family. Get a moose or something. Plus, I have a cold and a virus. So, you have two choices: Eat something else, or get sick. If you choose No. 1, I am happy or choose No. 2, you WILL get ill. Choice is yours.
-Jonathan Turkey
There are a few reasons why you shouldn’t eat me. I’m going to taste icky because I put gas oil on me. Please don’t eat me because I have to take care of my babies. You might not want to eat me because I have the flu and you can get sick. Can you eat pie and cookies?
-Bo Turkey
There are a few reasons why you shouldn’t eat me. I do not smell good, and do not taste good. I know karate. I will fly away. I have children. You could get sick and get a virus. So do not eat me Farmer Brown. You should eat a rabbit, eggs, a pie, and some chicken noodle soup. You can eat something else. You know that, don’t you? You should just eat the things I told you too.
-Sadie Turkey
There are a few reasons why you shouldn’t eat me! I might taste bad, smell bad, and you could get sick. You would get a virus or hand-foot-and-mouth. You could get allergic. Would you like some lemonade with cooked yummy fish, and with some bird meat?! Like a bird that can fly, not like a turkey.
-Marcus Turkey
Do you have to eat me? I have a cold and I smell bad. I know karate and I can karate chop a tree. I will run away from you. I am hard to chew and I have worms inside. You should eat a pig because they have more meat. You can eat pizza. You will go crazy for pizza.
-Tima Turkey