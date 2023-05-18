Almost a rite of passage in Delta Junction is the opening of the Farmers Market and Buffalo Center Drive-In each year marking the beginning of summer. Although summer doesn’t officially start until the summer solstice on June 21 – officially 6:58 a.m. local time – the welcoming of the season is well under way.
Most of the snow is gone except for a few piles left over from snow clearing in parking lots, and breakup is pretty much completed although there are still some wet messy spots. The days are getting longer as we are now at almost 19 hours between sunrise and sunset, it is pretty much light out from 3 a.m. to sometime after midnight with the twilight.
On the downside of summer, we’re seeing more road construction and tourist – although bring benefits to us and the community – and that pesky wind we are famous for now blows around dust instead of snow.