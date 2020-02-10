The Delta Greely School District will soon begin the process to fill two positions that will become vacant the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Delta Elementary School Principal Bill Johnson has announced his retirement at the end of the school year. Johnson has been with the district for 12 years serving the last six years as principal of the elementary school. Johnson said he is sad, leaving such a great group of professionals, but he is looking forward to spending more time with his kids and grandkids once he retires. As far as future plans, Johnson said that he is interested in becoming a certified ALICE instructor (alert, lockdown, inform, counter, evacuate). He said that he is very interested in helping provide a safe environment for schools and would like to share this passion for safety in schools all across the state.
Delta High School Principal Brett Stirling announced his resignation effective at the end of the school year. Stirling applied for the superintendent position in the Lower Kuskokwim School District and is one of the top two candidates.
Stirling tendered his resignation to give the district more time to conduct the search for a replacement for his position.
Reflecting on his tenure, Stirling said that he appreciated the opportunities afforded him and that he learned a lot working directly with the school board. “My time here in the Delta Greely School District has helped me prepare for the next step in my career,” said Stirling.
DGSD Superintendent Shaun Streyle speaking to the upcoming vacancies said that the Delta Greely School District is so thankful and appreciative for the years of service that both Johnson and Stirling have devoted to the district. Streyle said, “We can’t thank them enough for the excellence that they have brought to our schools and our children and we will work hard to find replacements to continue to provide excellence in our schools.”