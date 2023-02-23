Fire and EMS Career Exploring is a hands-on program open to young men and women from the 8th grade to 20 years old with an interest in learning more about careers in the field of fire or emergency services.
Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department is kicking off the Exploring Fire and EMS program in Delta Junction with a talk at Delta High School on Wednesday, February 22, and with an open house at the Clearwater Fire Station on Tuesday, February 28, 6-7:30 p.m.
To join the program, youth must complete an application with parent consent.
“We’ve all had to put in a lot of research and effort to make sure we’re going to give a quality program,” said Bry Wimberly, RDVFD volunteer firefighter and one of two advisors for the Exploring program. Firefighter Ryan Capporelli is the other advisor.
Though adults will serve as advisors, the program is run by the youth, Wimberly explained.
“It’s a really great opportunity for the youth to learn leadership skills,” she noted. “As long as they want to do the program, they’re going to have it.”
Youth in the program will meet twice a month at Clearwater Fire Station to train with the firefighters and have some classroom time as well. Eventually, youth will be able to go on calls with the department.
“We need to get them trained beforehand,” said Wimberly. “The whole point of the Explore program is to have hands-on experience. Not right away, but eventually.”
“We want to get a serious program started,” emphasized RDVFD Chief Michael Paschall. “The goals are to one, give youth a good development track for future careers whether they are in emergency services or not. The second thing is to introduce them to emergency services. Third, they would be better prepared to volunteer or work for a fire department wherever they are as adults.”
Nationally, about 65% of firefighters are volunteers, according to U.S. Fire Administration.
In Alaska, the number of volunteer firefighters is well over 80%.
Exploring is an affiliate of Boy Scouts of America.