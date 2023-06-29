It’s a sure sign of summer when the Highway’s End Farmers Market opens in Delta Junction. Located behind Sullivan Roadhouse and across the street from the visitor center, the farmers market features numerous vendors each Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We have 15-16 vendors, sometimes more, sometimes less,” said Katie Behrens, market manager. “We have lots of different stuff.
The variety of offerings varies greatly from week to week: flower and vegetable plants, baked goods, eggs, jams and jellies, greeting cards, photos, body care products, knife sharpening, handcrafted fabric items, antiques and collectibles, clothing, pets, and fresh vegetables grown locally, of course.
Vegetables are the highlight of the market, and there have already been some small cucumbers and tomatoes offered for sale. Behrens said customers will see more veggies by the beginning of July.
“It shouldn’t be too long,” she promised.
Market booths may be rented for $10 per day.
“Non-profits can come once a month for free to raise money,” Behrens offered.
For more information about the market or to reserve a spot to sell, call or text 907-322-3896 or email katiethemarketlady@yahoo.com.