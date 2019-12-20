A home on Farrar Road off of Tanana Loop Extension was damaged Thursday night after a fire started near the chimney in the home. Firefighters received the call after 11:15 p.m. of a reported structure fire with smoke and flames showing from the home. The home was also reported to be occupied.
Seventeen firefighters from Rural Deltana and Delta Junction Volunteer Fire Departments, and Fort Greely Fire Department responded to the incident. First arriving units found fire extending from the front of the home around the chimney area near the roofline. Crews were able to enter the home and bring the fire under control in less than 15 minutes.
Crews remained on scene until about 1:30 a.m. making sure the fire was completely out.
Fire damage to the home was limited to the chimney area, and smoke damage in other areas of the home was minimal. The room where the chimney is located, and the basement underneath received significant water damage.
Tim Castleberry, fire chief for the Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department, who was out of town and not able to respond to the call said, “We have been very lucky this year. There have been few structure fires.”
When asked about the numbers, Castleberry said he did not have that information readily available, but the last he remembers was a fire in late March that damaged a shop. He did say a cabin burned inside the city about six weeks ago.
Castleberry added, “Reports I received from the scene were that we had an excellent response from our volunteers and Fort Greely despite the minus 20-degree temperatures. They got in there and got the job done with as little damage to the home as possible.”
Castleberry wanted to remind homeowners that with the drop in temperatures to be extra cautious if they are using a woodstove to heat.
“That extra hot fire in the stove can lead to problems if the chimney has not been properly maintained,” he said.
Delta Medical Transport and Alaska State Troopers also responded to the incident.
The author is assistant chief of the Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department and served as the incident commander for the fire.