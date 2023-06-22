The Department of the Interior has announced it is distributing the Federal Fiscal year 2023 Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILT) for the current fiscal year. The payments are made annually by the federal government for federal lands that aren’t subject to state or local taxes.
The $578.8 million program distributes $35.4 million to local governments in Alaska.
The Southeast Fairbanks Census district will see $1,307,830 distributed which will be shared by the two municipalities in the district – Delta Junction and Eagle. Rural and unincorporated communities in the census district – such as Tok and Deltana – receive none of the funding. The payment is made based upon 4,483,022 acres located in the census district.
The distribution between the two municipalities is calculated based upon the population within each municipality. Historically, the City of Delta Junction has received between 92 and 93 percent of the funding, with Eagle receiving 7-8 percent.
Although the funds are unrestricted, a release from Senator Lisa Murkowski’s office said, “This funding will play a crucial role in allowing boroughs across the state to maintain public safety services and keep their schools up and running.”
Murkowski is a ranking member of the Senate Interior-Environment Appropriations Subcommittee, which prepares the funding appropriation.
The Cooper River Census Area is allocated $557,260 for the current fiscal year, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough will receive $524,728. The Matanuska Susitna Borough and Kenai Peninsula Borough receive the largest distributions under the program at $4.2 million and $3.6 million, respectively.
The program is funded based upon the amount of federal land within the borough or county boundaries – the federal government uses census areas in the Unorganized Brough as county boundaries – with a limit placed based upon the population of the same area.
If funding was provided directly to municipalities in the Unorganized Borough under the same distribution program used for incorporated areas in other parts of the country, Delta Junction and Eagle would receive little or no funding based upon the location of federal land and the population in those municipalities.
According to a 2018 report by the Alaska Legislative Research Service, the program is a permanent program of the federal government that is subject to annual appropriations. For the Unorganized Borough, the money is paid to the State of Alaska and then distributed to incorporated communities in the federal census areas in the Unorganized Borough.