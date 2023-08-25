The filing period for city council seats that will be on the October 3 ballot opens today. The filing period will be open through Friday, September 8.
Council seats to appear on the October 3 ballot are Seats C and F, currently held by Michael Prestegard and Pete Hallgren, respectively.
Candidates must be qualified voters residing inside the City of Delta Junction and residents of the city for at least one year prior to filing for election.
Candidate filing packets are available at City Hall.
The last day to register to vote in the upcoming municipal election is Sunday, September 3.