Pogo Mine reported lightning strikes near the mine Tuesday night caused by a large storm front that came through the area shortly after 10 p.m., resulting in a suspension of mine operations due to safety concerns. One strike sparked a small fire about 150 yards from one of the mine portals.
From a staging location for the Pogo Road fire, numerous lightning strikes could be seen in the direction of the mine, said Chief Michael Paschall of the Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department, who was assisting the Division of Forestry and Fire Protection with the Pogo Road fire.
Information from Forestry and the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center (AICC) indicates three engines responded to the fire near the mine portal, and a helicopter provided bucket drops on the fire. One load of fire retardant was also dropped on the fire from a tanker. The fire was contained to less than one acre.
Attempts to contact Pogo Mine were unsuccessful, but the mine should have returned to regular operations as of Wednesday morning.
Since Monday, lightning strikes have created over a dozen wildland fires locally, with the Pogo Road fire being the largest.
On Tuesday evening, the Pogo Road fire was reported at 3,068 acres, according to the AICC website. One squad from the Tanana Chiefs crew was working to conduct burns to help control the fire. Air resources have also been used to attempt to control the fire.
The storm front that moved through the Pogo Mine camp Tuesday night continued easterly over the Pogo Road fire and into the Big Delta area. The front brought numerous lightning strikes, strong winds, and heavy rain with isolated hail.
The front sparked considerable growth in the Pogo Road fire. Updated information on the fire was not available as of press time Wednesday afternoon.
The smoke plume from the Pogo Road fire was visible from the Richardson Highway shortly after the fire was discovered on Monday. As the evening progressed Monday, heavy smoke was seen at Quartz Lake, with some smoke dropping into the Tanana Loop Extension area. Light smoke was seen in Delta.
Tuesday was a repeat of Monday as to smoke, with winds bringing smoke from the Pogo Road and other fires into the populated areas.
Sunday a haze existed around the area that was caused by the fires that have been burning in Canada, according to the National Weather Service.
The Pogo Road fire is not currently threating any structures or the highway, but that could change depending upon weather conditions.
The high fire danger is expected to continue for several days until temperatures begin to drop. No significant rain is forecast until next week except for rain caused by localized thunderstorms.