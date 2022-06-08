The Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department received a request for assistance from the Alaska State Troopers Tuesday evening to assist two individuals who were stranded on the Tanana River. According to information obtained from troopers, the individuals had floated the Clearwater River into the Tanana River with the intent to float to the Clearwater Lake Boat Launch. The pair became disoriented and missed the entrance to the access to Clearwater Lake.
The two entered another slough area downstream from the Clearwater Lake access where they were able to make landfall and contacted troopers by cell phone for assistance. Responders say they were able to locate the individuals using GPS technology and bring them back to the Clearwater Boat Launch.
Rural Deltana received the request for assistance and was able to locate and pick up the two within an hour of receiving the request for assistance.
Michael Paschall is the chief of the Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department and is the publisher of the Delta Wind.