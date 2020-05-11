Firefighters were dispatched around 1 p.m. Sunday for a smoke investigation in the area of Shaw Creek on the Richardson highway. While firefighters were responding, they learned the smoke was from a home that was on fire.
Upon arrival units reported a home fully engulfed in fire and several exposures nearby on fire with the fire spreading into the woods around the home. According to fire officials, the fire appeared to start in a storage building and spread first to a nearby garage and then to the area around the garage burning several items, including vehicles, in the yard area. The fire also spread to the doublewide mobile home located nearby. The home was elevated on a stone foundation. The fire was also spread into the wooded area nearby by the brisk wind that was blowing at the time.
The homeowner was inside the house at the time of the fire and not aware of the fire outside until a passerby knocked on his door.
Fire crews were able to quickly attack the spread of the fire and contain it to the original fire area before moving to the main burning structure. Crews remained at the fire scene until about 8 p.m. making sure the fire was completely out and no risk of spread with the drying conditions. Fire conditions were very high at the time of the fire.
Over 40,000 gallons of water was used on the fire. Most was hauled by water tenders from the Big D and City of Delta Junction Fire Stations, with some being taken from Shaw Creek.
Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department, Fort Greely Fire Department, City of Delta Junction Fire Department, and Delta Medical Transport responded to the fire. The Red Cross also assisted with support for the homeowner.
Michael Paschall is the assistant chief of the Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department and served as incident commander for the initial attack on the fire.