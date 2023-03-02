Local firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Spriggs Lane Tuesday night shortly after 5:30 p.m. According to Chief Michael Paschall with the Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department, a heat tape had shorted out and started a fire in the insulation under the home.
Paschall said that at the time of arrival, the homeowner was working diligently to try to gain access to where the fire was smoldering under the home.
“We had very little fire at the time of arrival, but smoke was beginning to rise into the home,” said Paschall. “We had to cut an entry stoop away and make a hole in the floor inside the home to get access to the smoldering insulation.”
Paschall went on to say that once firefighters were able to begin pulling the insulation out, the fire expanded as more oxygen was allowed to reach the smoldering insulation, which resulted in additional smoke entering the home.
“Fortunately we were able to contain the fire to the area of origin,” said Paschall.
“We were also fortunate in that we were preparing for the Explorer Post open house, so we were on scene within minutes,” he added.
Paschall also said the time of day helped with the response.
“As volunteer departments, both our department and the City’s department relay on members being available when a call comes in. Between our two departments, which respond together, we had 14 responders. Fort Greely also responded with an engine company with four firefighters,” said Paschall.
Delta Medical Transport also responded to the call.
Paschall said damage to the house was minimal, power was able to be restored to the home, and the homeowners stayed in the house overnight.