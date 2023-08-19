Five Loaves Pantry celebrated its work in Delta Junction recently with an open house to engage community members on the services provided by the organization. The event was held at the pantry’s storage building on the Alaska Highway.
Community members came out to see the new storage facility and speak to board members about the services provided by Five Loaves.
Five Loaves supports community members in need with a monthly food box program. Families in need can sign up for assistance on the organization’s website at www.5loavespantry.com.
The organization is currently looking for volunteers to serve on its board of directors and to help with translation services, pantry organization, social media, or to host a food drive.
Donations are also needed to keep the program going. You may donate at www.5loavespanty.com.
For more information about the pantry, call 907-583-1408 or visit their website at www.5loavespantry.com.