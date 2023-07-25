Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection is responding to multiple lightning caused fires in the Interior.
Several lighting caused fires started Monday afternoon after the interior received over 6,000 ground strikes.
The McCoy Creek Fire (#201) was reported 25 miles north of the Salcha boat ramp. The fire is estimated at 25 acres and burning in black and white spruce with an 80 percent active perimeter. There are multiple structures threatened but no evacuation notices at this time. Helitack, Fire Boss airplanes, and additional DOF engines and Initial Attack resources are currently responding and the fire is receiving precipitation.
The Pogo Mine Road Fire (#191) near Delta is estimated at 150 acres and is a cluster of ignitions. Aviation resources responded and found no values at risk or structures currently threatened. The area is expected to receive precipitation this evening. The fire is in a modified management zone and DOF will continue to monitor activity on the fire.
The 6-Mile Pogo Fire (#196) is estimated at 6 acres and is currently not threatening values. Fire Boss airplanes and helitack are responding with additional resources on order.