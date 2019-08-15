UPDATE: Fort Greely has confirmed a shelter in place was issued at 3:07 p.m. and lasted until 3:40 p.m. A spokesperson for Fort Greely said the high school was notified at about 3:30 p.m. of the shelter in place, and was notified at 3:50 p.m. of the all clear. Busses were then released to take students home to Fort Greely.
Unconfirmed reports are that Fort Greely is in a shelter in place mode. Attempts to reach Fort Greely Public Affairs were not successful. School buses traveling to Fort Greely will remain at the school until the status of the post is changed according to First Student. The school district says they have been unable to confirm the information with Fort Greely and will hold Fort Greely busses until they can confirm the status on post.