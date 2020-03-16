U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely partnered with the Imagination Library for a Dr. Seuss Birthday Breakfast March 14 at the Post Chapel. Children were able to make crafts and enjoyed a food spread that included green eggs, ham, and muffins. Dr. Seuss, portrayed by Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Joel Johnson, even made an entrance to recite “Green Eggs and Ham” to a small but eager crowd.
Founded by Dolly Parton in 1995, Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high quality books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter the family’s income. It has guaranteed children access to books and inspires families to read together as much as possible.