According to a press release from U.S. Army Garrison Alaska Fort Greely, a civilian at Fort Greely has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was not named and no details of their connection to Fort Greely was provided. The case has not been confirmed by the state and will not show in the state’s COVID-19 count numbers until they are updated at noon on Friday.
According to information obtained from other sources that asked not to be identified, the individual is a government employee employed by the garrison.
Fort Greely said the individual recently traveled out of state and medical staff is currently conducting contact tracing to determine if other individuals may have been exposed to the virus.
Fort Greely would not confirm any other information, but Delta Wind was told the individual returned to the state just prior to the effective time of Health Mandate 10 which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on March 25. Health Mandate 10 would have required the individual to register, proceed directly from the airport to home if a resident, and self-quarantine for 14 days.
The mandate required individuals arriving after the effective date to not leave the designated quarantine location except for medical emergencies or to seek medical care; not visit any public spaces; not allow visitors in or out of the designated quarantine location other than a physician, healthcare provider, or individual authorized to enter the designated quarantine location by Unified Command.
Fort Greely says the individual was tested by Interior Alaska Medical Clinic (IAMC) and is currently undergoing treatment. IAMC confirmed the positive result. When asked about a positive test result earlier in the day, IAMC refused to comment.
The release says, “Fort Greely has implemented all appropriate control measures to help control the spread of COVID-19 and remains at Health Protection Condition CHARLIE. Leadership is continually monitoring the situation and is working closely with our state health officials to coordinate prevention and response efforts in our local area.
“Protecting the health and welfare of our Soldiers, Families and Civilians remains the number one priority at U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely. “