Update: As of 2:50 p.m. a spokesperson for the Missile Defense Agency says no information about the status of the missile field at Fort Greely or if the field went into or is in a heightened launch preparation mode will be released.
Approximately 1 p.m. today, a shelter in place was issued for Fort Greely for the release of toxic chemicals. The missile field, which houses Ground Based Interceptors which would launch missiles in the event of the threat of incoming ICBMs, was said to have been placed in red mode, which the Delta Wind was told unofficially that that status is in preparation for a missile launch.
Initial inquires by Delta Wind to Fort Greely and the Missile Defense Agency went unanswered.
A return call shortly after 2 p.m. from Chris Maestas, public information officer at Fort Greely confirmed the shelter in place was issued for the post. Maestas said the shelter in place was issued, but he did not know if the missile field went to red, or why the shelter in place was issued. He said the shelter in place has since been lifted.
Maestas said little information is available for release. “All the details are sensitive in nature; it is all secret.”
A follow-up call to the Missile Defense Agency public affairs yielded little information. The spokesperson there was not aware of any unusual status of the missile field.
CNN reported shortly after 2 p.m. today Alaska time, that North Korea had launched at least one short range projectile.
CNN said an initial assessment described by a US defense official indicated, “the launch appears to resemble the May 2019 firing of two short-range missiles, which traveled approximately 260 miles.
“The South Korean military told CNN it was fired from the Wonson area.
"Our military, in preparation for additional launches, is maintaining (its) readiness posture by monitoring related movements," an official in the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff office said.”
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.