U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely conducted a Change of Responsibility Ceremony June 30 where Command Sgt. Maj. Jarvis Dunham assumed garrison responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. James Breakfield.
The ceremony, which took place at the Aurora Community Activity Center, was presided over by Fort Greely Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Joey Orr and attended by U.S. Army Garrison Alaska Commander Col. Nathan Surrey. Orr spoke of Breakfield’s many accomplishments and welcomed Dunham and his family to Team Greely.
“Sgt. Maj. Breakfield served this small but mighty installation for three years, giving his heart and soul into ensuring he left Fort Greely better than how he found it,” said Orr. “I am beyond confident Command Sgt. Maj. Dunham will love his role here, and I am eager to get started with him.”
Dunham comes to Fort Greely from Fort Hood, Texas, having served as the joint operations sergeant major in the III Armored Corps. He is married to the former Jennifer Oakley of Crestview, Florida, and they have two children; Mila and Madison.
Dunham said getting the mission done is a collaborative effort.
“My goal is to assist the commander and team with accomplishing our mission by maintaining our thriving partnerships and actively seeking feedback on innovation”, said Dunham. “Together through inspiration, trust, and transparency, we can help bring the best out of each other and further strengthen our readiness by enhancing the quality-of-life for Soldiers, civilians, and families of Team Greely.”
Breakfield departs Fort Greely after faithfully serving the installation since October 2019. He and his wife Marsalee and daughters Madelyn and Eleanor, are transitioning to Fort Irwin, California, to fulfill his next duty assignment.
The U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely command sergeant major is the principal advisor to the garrison commander for all matters pertaining to the installation’s enlisted force.