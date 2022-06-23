Delta Junction resident Fred Sheen was overwhelming elected to the Golden Valley Electric Cooperative (GVEA) Board of Directors receiving 46.7 percent of the votes returned for District 6. Sheen will take the Delta Junction area seat currently held by John Sloan who did not seek reelection.
Sheen is a longtime Delta area resident, former lineman for GVEA, member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and member of the Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department. Previously he was president of the Delta Chamber of Commerce and on the Alaska Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He is currently employed by Wolf Creek as a power plant operator.
“Thank you to all the members who voted.” “I plan on working for you.” “I do have some energy related projects to work on that will hopefully lower all of our bills.”
GVEA says that of the 2,001 ballots mailed to District 6 members, 18 percent or 260 valid ballots were cast, enough to meet the GVEA bylaw requirement that 10 percent of the district’s candidates cast ballots.
Sheen’s 46.7 percent of the ballot was enough to meet the GVEA bylaw requirement that the winning candidate receive at least 40 percent of the votes cast, thus eliminating a runoff election. He will officially take his position at the June 28 board meeting.
Sheen received his place on the ballot by petition and ran against Peter Hallgren and Eileen Williams. Hallgren serves of the Delta Junction City Council and is retired city administrator. Williams is a local business owner and president of the Delta Greely School Board. Hallgen received 22.8 percent of the votes and Williams 30.6 percent.
District 6 includes the greater Delta Junction area – the service area east to the end of the distribution system near the Johnson River, and north including Harding and Birch Lakes.
In January, current District 6 director John Sloan announced his retirement after 15 years of service to GVEA members. Sloan, a retired schoolteacher and owner of the Buffalo Center Drive-In, currently served as vice chairman.
“To me this has been an incredible journal for 15 years, I have learned, in not about electricity, about boards and relationships on boards and how to make relationships work,” said Sloan “and how committed the people are at Golden Valley to make things work.”
“I wish Fred all the best on this board,” he added.
Next year three of the seven seats will be up for election. Members in districts one, two, and three will vote for seats: Northwest Fairbanks currently held by David Messier, Southwest Fairbanks held by Tom DeLong, and Southeast Fairbanks held by Rick Solie, respectively. For more information about GVEA’s Board of Directors, visit: https://gvea.com/board-of-directors/.