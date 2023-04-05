Remote Area Medical (RAM), a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics, will hold a clinic at Ryan Middle School, 1450 Cowles Street, in Fairbanks on Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23. The clinic is held in collaboration with the Mountainview Lions Club Foundation.
Free dental, vision, and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. No ID is re-quired. The patient parking lot will open no later than midnight on Friday night, April 21, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.
Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services. For more information, to donate, or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530. Patients may also visit the Facebook Event for this clinic at https://fb.me/e/31Coc4kzo.
Services available include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, and general medical exams.
In some situations outside of RAM’s control, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. For more information, please see RAM’s website at www.ramusa.org.
Remote Area Medical is a major nonprofit organization that operates pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical services to individuals in need who do not have access to, or cannot afford, a doctor. Founded in 1985, RAM has treated more than 888,000 individuals with $181.5 million worth of free healthcare and veterinary services. Since its foundation, nearly 183,000 volunteers – comprised of licensed dental, vision, medical, and veterinary professionals, as well as general support staff – have supported RAM’s mission.