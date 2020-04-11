Local nonprofits might want to look at this.
Thompson & Co., an Alaska based public relations agency, is offering to assist nonprofits free of charge during these unusual times. The company has announced that it will select three nonprofits each week in April and assist them with their public relations effort.
The company said in a press release, “Alaska’s nonprofits lift a lot of weight, often with little support. Charged with fulfilling a mission to make each community a better place, there’s no doubt to the impacts they make, especially in the face of a crisis such as the ongoing pandemic. In gratitude, Thompson & Co. Public Relations is providing free communications consulting for up to three nonprofits a week throughout the month of April.”
“It’s an effort that we’ve been wanting to start for quite some time. The need today has been exasperated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we didn’t want to wait any longer,” shared T&C President and CEO Jennifer Thompson. “If we can help local nonprofits share their stories, we know we’ve contributed to something positive.”
Visit ThompsonPR.com to complete an online questionnaire to apply. Thompson & Co. says senior staff will set up a one-hour brainstorm with nonprofits that qualify.
The company says services on the table include assistance identifying a communications strategy; refining intended audiences; determining the most efficient and effective communications methods; brainstorming; developing measurable objectives; creating graphic design; and more.
“In an hour, we expect we can accomplish a lot. Many will benefit most from a creative brainstorm, just having more people thinking about an issue and providing new perspectives and energy. At so many nonprofits, the hat of communications director is a solo position – or even assigned to an individual responsible for many things. A benefit of an agency is that you’re working with people that have experience with many approaches, many challenges and an understanding to the importance of messaging,” said Thompson.