A fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, April 29 for Steven Warren who was injured in an accident recently. Warren was burned over 35 percent of his body in an accident at his work. He has third degree burns on his legs which are in the process of being skin grafted.
Following the accident, he was life flighted from Fairbanks to the regional burn center in Washington. He is expected to be in the hospital for one to two months with multiple surgeries and physical therapy to recover. As you can imagine, the medical bills, travel, lodging, car rentals, meals, etc. will be a large financial burden.
Steven has been delta since he was a child. He did well in school and won the Alaska State Championship at 189 lbs. this year for Delta High School.
There will be a fundraiser at Kinetic Training LLC today, Saturday, April 22, beginning at 10 a.m. The event, “Maxing Out for Steven,” will have everyone warm up together and progressively add weight till both your max weight and who has the highest max in the town is determined. Participants will be performing the three major lifts bench press, squat, and deadlift.
There is also a GoFundMe page set up at https://gofund.me/94657b2a.