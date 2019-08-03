Garrison Commander Experiences a Little Cold in August

Fort Greely Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Joel Johnson, right, participates in a Cold Regions Test Center (CRTC) Cold Chamber demonstration from CRTC Commander Lt. Col. Loren Todd, left, Aug. 1 to familiarize Johnson with CRTC's mission and capabilities. CRTC plans and conducts developmental testing, with an emphasis on soldier participation, in the snow, extreme cold and sub-arctic natural environment, in order to provide acquisition and Army leadership with timely, accurate and relevant information relating to system performance. Photo by USAG Fort Greely Public Affairs Angela Glass.