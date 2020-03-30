During the COVID-19 pandemic, kids are out of school and many are temporarily laid off from work or working from home.
Although most people are required to remain at home and all should be practicing social distancing, health officials advise getting outside with family members is a good way to help work through the boredom of being stuck at home.
Here are some photos taken around Delta Junction where people have enjoyed the outdoors.
If you have any photos you would like to share, email them to news@DeltaWindOnline.com.