Students from Jennifer Brant's second grade class at Delta Elementary School tell us what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving.
I have lots of things I am thankful for. First, God, second, my brother, next the church, last the world. I am thankful for God because he looks after me. I am thankful for my brothers because they cheer me up when I am sad. Also, the church because it teaches me. I am also thankful for the world because it helps us live. Don’t forget to be thankful every day.
-Lauren Carson
I am thankful for my dog, God, and my family. I am thankful for my dog because she likes to play ball with me. I am thankful for God because he takes care of me. I am thankful for my family because they teach me Spanish.
-Valentina Stronza Nazario
I am thankful for grandma, grandpa and my family. I am thankful for grandma because she comes over and gives us cookies. I am thankful for grandpa because he comes over and eats with us. I am thankful for my family because they are nice.
-Ethan Emerick
I am thankful for my family, my teacher, Mrs. Brant, my house, Sage and much more. I am thankful for my family because they help me with lots of things. I’m thankful for my teacher because she helps me learn. I’m thankful for my house because it keeps me safe from lots of things. I’m thankful for Sage because she is a nice friend and she helps me. Happy Thanksgiving!
-Calia Cummings
I’m thankful for my baby brother, my brother, my mom, and my dad. I’m thankful for my baby brother because when I’m hurt he comforts me. I’m thankful for my brother because he plays tag with me and when I tell him to stop he stops. I’m thankful for my mom because she has the money to buy us things we need. I’m thankful for my dad because he drives a car to the CDC. He also protects our family. He watches after us. My dad is the best! Happy Thanksgiving! Make sure you give thanks.
-Caiden Stoner
I’m thankful for my mom and dad, my dogs, and my brother. I’m thankful for my mom and dad because they take care of me. I’m thankful for my dogs because when I get sad they cheer me up. I’m thankful for my brother because he takes care of me when I get hurt. Happy Thanksgiving!
-Sage White
The things I’m most thankful for in the world are family, Jesus, and school. I am thankful for my family because they love me so much. I am thankful for Jesus because he created the heavens and the earth. I am thankful for school because it helps me learn stuff I do not know. Happy Thanksgiving!
-Mia Solla-Hernandez
There are many things I am thankful for; hockey coaches, our president, pets and school. I am thankful for my hockey coaches because they schedule trips for my whole team. I am thankful for our president because he made America great. I am thankful for school because it helps me learn. I am thankful for my pets because when I am sad they comfort me. Have a happy Thanksgiving and show your thanks.
-Vance Weidner
I’m thankful for family, my house, food, God, Jesus and Mrs. Brant. I am thankful for my family. When I’m hurt my family helps me. I’m thankful for my house because if there was a snow blizzard I would be safe. I’m thankful for food. If I didn’t have food I would be dead. And the last thing I’m thankful for is God, Jesus and Mrs. Brant. I’m thankful for God and Jesus when I’m sleeping they protect me. When I’m hurt they help me. When I have a problem Mrs. Brant helps me. Be thankful for everything!
-Rebecca Maslovstova
I am thankful for God my brother, and my mom. I am thankful for God because he gives me a mom. My mom cheers me up when I get hurt. I’m thankful for my brother because he is nice to me and he lets me play with his toys.
-Urijah Vea-Ching
I’m thankful for my cat, God, my family, and Mrs. Brant. I’m thankful for my cat because he keeps me company. He lets me pet him whenever I want. I’m thankful for God because he made all the people on Earth. I’m thankful for my family because they cook food for me. I’m thankful for Mrs. Brant because she teaches me things I need to know in life. It feels good to be thankful.
-Jackson Misquez
This year I’m thankful for my dog, sissy, dad, Jimmy, mom, grandma, grandpa, and God. I am thankful for my dog when she comes in my room and gives me loves even though her puppy breath stinks! She cheers me up when I am sad. I am thankful for my sissy. When she gives me a hug I feel happy getting love. I am thankful for my dad because he gives me loves at night. I am thankful for mom because she helps me with my homework. I am thankful for my grandma because we bake together. I am thankful for my grandpa because he walks me down the trail when it is dark. Always be thankful for everything.
-Frances Lester
I am thankful for my brother, grandmas and grandpas, mom, dad, family, sister, school, my teacher, God and Jesus and a bit more. I’m thankful for my brother because he takes care of me when I get hurt. I’m thankful for my grandmas and grandpas because they give me good cookies. I’m thankful for my mom and dad because they take care of me and give me good food. I’m thankful for my family because they are good helpers for me. I’m thankful for my sister because she makes me laugh. I’m thankful for my school and teacher because they teach me new things. I’m thankful for God and Jesus because they keep me company. Have a happy Thanksgiving!
-Sophia Grapengetter
I am thankful for my mom, dad, sister, my two brothers, and my teacher. I am thankful for my mom because she gives me good food. I am thankful for my dad because he takes me to the movie theater every weekend. I am thankful for my sister because she is nice to me. I am thankful for my two brothers because they look after me.
-Alivia Jaime
The things I am thankful for are God, Jesus, and my family. They all make me happy. I am thankful for Jesus, because he died on the cross. I am thankful for God because he created me. I am thankful for my family because they make me happy.
-Connor Thomas
I am thankful for my farm animals, Mom and school. I am thankful for my farm animals because they always make me happy when I go outside to see them. I am thankful for my mom because she takes care of me. I am thankful for school because the teachers spend their time with me to help me learn.
-Haylee Mariscal
There are many things I’m thankful for. My family cooks for me. God gives me a brain to think. God loves everyone. I’m thankful for my house because we can live in there.
-Tanya Kucherenko