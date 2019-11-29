Students from Sheryl Mills' second grade class at Delta Elementary School tell us what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving.
I am thankful for my 90 cousins because God created them. I am also thankful for my brother and sister because they both listen to me. I’m also thankful for my grandma, grandpa, mom and dad because they give my shelter, food and water.
-Isabel
I am thankful for my Aunt Beky and Uncle Chad because they made Kayley and Aiden. Aiden is my cousin. Kayley is my cousin too. Kayley plays with me and my brother. Aiden plays with us too. Aiden is 2 or 3 years old. He is family. He is nice. I love my mom and dad because they made me and Malachi. I also love God. I love Him because he is mighty and glorious. He is good.
-Cloe
I am thankful for my family because my family is wonderful. And I am thankful for God because if God wasn’t real we wouldn’t be alive. I am also thankful for my wonderful teacher. I like my teacher is the wonderfulest teacher in the world.
-Lindley
I am thankful for my mom because she makes my lunch. I am thankful that I saw a tiger at the zoo. I am thankful that I play Spiderman.
-Logan
I am thankful for the swimming pool because it gives you lots of exercise. I am thankful for schoolwork because it gives you lots of knowledge. I am thankful for my friends because they are so nice to me. I am thankful for my family because they buy food and water to stay alive.
-Kieran
I am thankful for my farm because I help with the cows. I am also thankful for my mom because she is nice. I am thankful for my cows because they are cool.
-Eli
I am thankful for dinner because it is good. I am thankful for my family that is happy. I am thankful for toys.
-Daniel
I am thankful for my mom and dad because they take care of me. I am thankful for my dog and my ducks because my dog is sweet and nice. My duck Kiki is a little sweet. My other duck Tommy is sweet and nice. I am thankful for my brother. He is sweet and nice and he lets me play on his iPad. I am thankful for Mrs. Mills because she is sweet and nice.
-Sofia
I am thankful for my family because they take care of me. And I’m thankful for my friends Selah and Erika. We play together and have fun together. And I’m thankful for my baby brother Patrick and he loves me and he looks at me. I’m thankful for my grandma and grandpa because they love me.
-Maelis
I am thankful for money because I would be poor. I’m thankful for my family because they take care of me and my brother. I’m thankful for my house because my family and I would be freezing cold at night. I’m thankful for food and water because if we didn’t have food we would starve to death. Also, if we didn’t have water we would thirst to death. I’m also thankful for school because I would not be so smart as I am right now. I’m thankful for my pets because I love them.
-Katherine
I am thankful for Maelis and Erika because they play with me and are funny to me. I am also thankful for my sister because she’s funny and sweet. I am also thankful for my brothers because they are funny and sweet. I am thankful for my parents because they help me do my homework every day.
-Selah
I am thankful for food and water because I get to eat. I am thankful for my family because they take care of me. I am also thankful for shelter because my dad made it for me. I am thankful for animals because I get to play with them. I am also thankful for God because he made the whole world and me.
-Ella
I am thankful for my family so they can take care of me. I am also thankful for a school to teach me. I am also thankful for a pet to cheer me up. I am also thankful for food and water because if we didn’t have food and water we would die.
-Rebecca
I am thankful for my parents because they take care of me. I’m thankful for food and water because it makes you healthy. I’m thankful for my dogs because they don’t hurt me. I’m thankful for my friends Kieran and Cameron because they’re nice. I’m thankful for my sisters because when I am hurt they help me. I’m thankful for my teacher because she teaches me.
-Maddox
