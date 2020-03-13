Earlier today Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the first statewide restrictions relating to the COVID-19 virus, closing public schools and limiting access to other state facilities.
All Alaska public schools will be closed through March 30 to students. Staff will work in service days unless the district, such as Delta Greely, has them scheduled otherwise. Delta Greely just began spring break, and teachers are not scheduled to work during the break. All student activities have been cancelled through March 30 as well. Students will not be required to make up the missed days.
Visitation at other state facilities, including Department of Corrections facilities, Division of Juvenile Justice facilities, Alaska Military Youth Academy, and Alaska Psychiatric Institute have been suspended. Limited Visitation has been put in place at the Alaska Pioneer Homes.