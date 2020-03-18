Governor Mike Dunleavy issued an order Tuesday night closing all public restaurants, bars, and entertainment establishments except for the allowance for take-out service from restaurants beginning at 5 p.m. today, March 18, and extending through April 1 at 5 p.m.
The order states that, “All entertainment facilities shall be closed to the public, including theaters, gyms and fitness centers, bowling alleys and bingo halls.”
Exceptions are allowed for
- Places of public accommodation that offer food and beverage not for on premises consumption, including grocery stores, markets, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, and food pantries, with the exception of their self-service buffets and salad bars.
- Health care facilities, pharmacies, child care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities.
- Crisis shelters, soup kitchens, or similar institutions.
- Employee cafeterias within a business, with the exception of their self-service buffets and salad bars.
- Restaurants and food courts inside the secured zones of airports.
Places offering food or beverage service for pick-up must limit the number of members of the public to no more than five at one time in the establishment only for the purpose of picking up food or beverage and the individuals must remain at least six feet apart from each other while on the premise.
Look for information online at www.DeltaWindOnline.com about what individual facilities in the local area are doing to serve the public.