5 Loaves Pantry, a local food bank founded in 2020, received an infrastructure grant in March enabling them to add some needed items to the non-profit’s holdings, including a cargo trailer and a freezer.
Board President Nancy Carlson said the trailer will mainly be used to haul groceries from Fairbanks.
“We were going up four to five times per month, but the trailer made it more efficient,” she explained.
Carlson said the group’s volunteer board members individually made several trips each month to haul the needed supplies back to Delta Junction to use in the monthly food boxes the organization distributes. With the trailer, they are able to cut that to one trip per month.
The grant, which came from Food Bank of Alaska, also allowed the charity to purchase a freezer. This will allow them to accept donation of frozen foods. Carlson said there have been several instances when hunters wanted to donate frozen moose or caribou, but not having a freezer made that logistically challenging.
“We’re excited we'll be able to take those kind of things now,” she said enthusiastically.
5 Loaves has a space in Living Waters Assembly of God church where they store donated food items and now the freezer.
The food pantry was incorporated in 2020, “right at the start of the pandemic,” Carlson noted. “I think we all knew it was going to be a need, so we got started.”
Volunteers distribute food boxes on the first Friday of each month.
“We have a website, and people can go on the website and apply. We have a two-week window for application,” said Carlson.
The website can be found at https://fiveloavesdj.wordpress.com/
Originally, the group provided gift cards to IGA Food Cache rather than doing food boxes. However, that was less cost-effective, and when IGA had to close after the roof collapse, it created an untenable situation.
“It’s much more cost-effective to do the boxes,” Carlson said. “We feel like we can provide more for people.”
Food boxes sometimes contain more than just pantry staples. A group of girls from American Heritage Girls baked bread to include in the food boxes, and the local Girl Scout troop and Catholic church both put together birthday kits for the boxes. The birthday kits included a baking pan, cake mix, frosting, and candles.
“It went over really well,” Carlson said. “We did it this last distribution, and people were really excited about it. It was fun.”
Where will the organization go from here?
“We’re busy applying for more grants,” noted Carlson. “We’re talking about being at the fair this year, maybe doing the parade.”
The board of directors of 5 Loaves Pantry is all local. With Carlson as president, the board also includes Courtney Durham (vice president), Will Heath (treasurer), Erin Pence (secretary), Jessica Blain, Sean Crow, Angela Glass, Amber Lorenzana, Jess Brooks, Heidi Bialik, Tina Johnson, and Vanessa Heath.
5 Loaves is always looking for more volunteers to assist with the food box distribution. Contact information is available on the group’s website https://fiveloavesdj.wordpress.com/ for anyone interested in getting involved.