A new committee has been formed in the community called the Delta Prevention and Early Treatment Committee with the intent to share information about prevention of the spread of the coronavirus and treatment of COVID19.
The activity is funded by CARES Act funds given to the Deltana Community Corporation (DCC) which were awarded to the Interior Alaska Medical Center (IAMC) On April 2 the group will hold a session to distribute prevention and early treatment health kits and share critical information.
The funds were awarded to Interior Alaska Medical Center by DCC at its December board meeting.
Awarded to DCC in late 2020, the funds sat idle with an approaching December 31, 2021, distribution deadline. DCC attempted distribution through community groups and business like the CARES Act funds distribution program done by the City of Delta Junction that was funded with City CARES Act funds, Whitestone Community Corporation CARES Act funds, and Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department CARES Act fund.
No funds were distributed through this system after DCC’s announcement in 2021 of the availably of the funding.
The DCC distribution program prohibited businesses and organizations that had received funding through the City of Delta Junction program. DCC received no applications for the funding.
Spearheaded by DCC Board Member Pam Goode, the distribution to IAMC came after an exhausting meeting where DCC received requests from Delta Medical Transport and Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department for assistance as well.
Delta Medical Transport’s request included the purchase of equipment such as a Lifepack heart monitor and defibrillator, CPAP machines for the treatment of COVID patients during transport, and oxygen for patients being transported.
Rural Deltana requested funding for items to be used by the department and funds it would pass through to other organizations such as the Delta Junction Volunteer Fire Department, Delta Medical Transport, IAMC, and Family Medical Center for continued treatment of COVID patients.
Under the DCC bylaws, four affirmative votes were required to pass the funding measure. With six board members present at the December meeting, several motions were presented to commit all available funds to IAMC for the prevention kits and information, and to split funding between the three organizations. All the votes failed.
Board Member Goode called Mary Woodbury following several failed votes to participate in the meeting. Woodbury had been unable to attend the meeting – presumably due to illness.
With a motion to provide $4,000 to Delta Medical Transport for oxygen and $70,000 to IAMC for the information and kits, Woodbury cast the deciding vote breaking the stalemate on the previous motions.
On Saturday, April 2, the committee will be holding an event to distribution the prevention and early treatment kits and to share information with the community. Kits are limited to one kit per household and are intended primarily for those 55 and older.
A morning session, 10 a.m. to noon is reserved for those 55 and older. The afternoon session from noon until 4 p.m. is open to all to pick up kits.
Anyone unable to attend the April 2 seminar will have at least one more chance to pick up their kit on April 30 at the Delta Senior Center.
The committee says the kits will contain a Pulse Oximeter, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, and Quercetin as well as information about prevention and early treatment of symptoms of COVID and the spread of other illnesses.
Questions can be directed to Maria at 907-251-9016.