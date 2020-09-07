GVEA is continuing to address outages caused by last night and today’s windstorm. Currently they are reporting 38 outages with 785 customers without power. In the Delta Junction area 32 outages are reported with 736 still without power.
According to Meadow Bailey, spokesperson for GVEA, crews have been working continually since the first outage was reported shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday night and will continue to work until all customers have power restored. She was not able to give an estimate of when all customers will have power restored, but said that crews will be working throughout the night if necessary.
The wind event produced gusts of over 80 m.p.h. in the Delta Junction area, according to the National Weather Service.
Bailey said outages have been system wide, with the majority of the outages in Delta Junction. At its peak, as many as 3,000 Delta Junction customers were without power, but GEVA doesn’t have exact numbers available as of this writing.
Bailey said the number or customers without power is changing constantly as tress on or near lines continue to cause new problems and customers are brought back online.
Fire department personnel were out several times assisting with tree removal from power lines and roadways. The first call out for the fire department was shortly before 1 a.m. this morning. Chief Tim Castleberry with Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department said the department had been dispatched to six other locations as well and addressed some blocked roadways discovered while on other calls.
The majority of the issues were in the center of town surrounding the ballfields. Trees were down in the roadway and on powerlines throughout the area. GVEA crews are currently in the area working to restore power to those customers. According to Chief Castleberry, as far as he is aware all roads are open now.
Visible damage could be seen to several homes in the area and a dugout at the baseball field was destroyed by the wind. A fence was blown over by the wind at a business off of Kimball Street.
The wind is expected to continue to die down during the evening and into tonight.