Golden Valley Electric Cooperative (GVEA) is currently seeking members its Member Advisory Committee (MAC). The MAC meets monthly and provides a link between members and the organization.
“The MAC was formed by and for the GVEA Board of Directors to pass along members’ desires and concerns for the Cooperative and to carry out tasks set by the GVEA Board. Goals include, but are not limited to: matters of legislation, bylaws, policies and procedures,” says the MAC membership application.
Members serve on various committees such as the district nominating, annual meeting, bylaw review, and election committees.
The committee has a total of 21 members – three from each of the seven GVEA geographic districts. Members serve rotating three-year terms. According to GVEA, Advisory Committee members are needed from all districts, including Delta Junction. MAC members are required to have access to and competence in electronic communication including email, video conferencing via smart devices, and telephone.
The MAC meets monthly – usually on the second Wednesday – for about 90 minutes. Members receive $60 per meeting and standard milage rates for round trip travel.
Those interested in serving can get more information by calling the GVEA Public Relations Section at 907-452-1151 or by emailing pr@gvea.com. The deadline to submit an application is July 29 and can be done online at www.gvea.com.
Current District 6 MAC members are Bobbie Ortiz and Audrey Brown.