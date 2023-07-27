Sunday and Monday met and topped the records set for those days during the heat wave that has been impacting Interior Alaska.
Sunday’s high was 86 degrees, which tied the record set in 1990. Monday’s high was 87 degrees, which set a new record for that date. The previous record of 86 was also set in 1990.
Though Saturday certainly felt plenty hot, the official high temperature was just 77 degrees. The record for that date was 86 degrees.
Delta Junction’s official temperature is recorded at Allen Army Airfield.
“We have an area of high pressure that’s over the eastern interior that’s bringing hot weather to the area,” explained National Weather Service Forecaster Ryan Metzger. “The high pressure, the way it’s formed, it sucked in some smoke from fires in Canada. This air mass not only is it hot, it’s humid. There is a lot of moisture in the air.”
The humidity is not typical, Metzger said.
“It’s not uncommon every summer to have a handful of days in the 80s, but the humidity is a bit abnormal,” he noted. “It’s basically as hot and humid as it’s ever been. That kind of adds to making it feel a lot more miserable. It’s much more common that we see really hot and dry conditions.”
Monday was the last of the really hot days, Metzger predicted.
“It’s going to be a slow decreasing trend in temperatures over the next couple of days,” he said.
Highs for the week will be in the 80s. By Friday, temperatures will be more bearable in the 70s and low 70s by the weekend, but they will remain above normal.
“As the high pressure weakens as we go into the week, we’ll see chances increase for thunderstorms,” Metzger pointed out. “We’re expecting isolated to scattered thunderstorms, just with this kind of moist air mass that’s in the area. That leads to instability and thunderstorms form. The Red Flag warning that’s out right now is in effect primarily for the potential for lightning. If any storms do develop, they’re going to be pretty intense.”
A Red Flag warning was in effect for several days, but it has expired. Thunderstorms have produced some heavy localized rain in the Pogo Mine and Big Delta areas.
The forecast for the rest of the week promises more thunderstorms with localized heavy rains as well as above-normal daytime temperatures.