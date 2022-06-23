Partners for Progress, a local educational consortium delivers education and job training to adults and high school students. They accomplish this through a partnership with many local and state entities. This program has touched the lives of thousands over the years they have been in existence.
Partners for progress just recently wrapped up the 16th Heavy Equipment (HE) and Mechanic Academy. The class this year had 16 students who had a desire to learn more about operating heavy equipment and the mechanical repair of this type of machinery.
For three weeks, students are introduced first to the safety and responsibilities of operating heavy equipment. Once they have completed the intensive weeklong classroom instruction, they are then taken to be introduced in-person to the heavy equipment that is found on most large construction projects.
According to instructor Gary Hall, many of the students over the years have come with the plan to master one particular piece of heavy equipment only to find that they are much more talented on a totally different piece of machinery. Not only do they have more talent, but they feel more accomplished on it.
One of the interesting trends this year in vocational schools is that there are more entry level students of the trade industry that have already achieved a four-year or higher college degree who now want to do something different with their lives.
This trend was also present for the heavy equipment academy here in Delta as there were four students who held college degrees. One of the students had topped out in pay in their field of choice and found that the beginning wages for a heavy equipment operator was at the same level as the job they just left, but with an abundance of growth opportunity.
The structure of this academy is similar to what the real world would present to the operators. The one major exception to this is that the lunches were catered by the Delta Junction High School culinary program. The culinary program is a two-fold win; the HE students are well fed and the students in the culinary program are not only receiving credit for this event but are also gaining real-world experience in food preparation, presentation, ordering, and delivering on a very strict time schedule. All of these experiences allow them to hone their skills in preparation for working in the food service industry.
Hall did comment regarding the opportunity that the students of this academy have right in front of them. “If they are paying attention, and clearly many of them are, turn in their paperwork quickly, they could be working within a couple of days,” said Hall. He went further and highlighted the fact that if they stick with it and put in their time and some long days, they will be entitled to a very comfortable pension.