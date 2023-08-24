Dear Delta Junction,
Heart Fur Animals (HFA) has become a staple resource for Delta Junction’s animals. For the past four years, HFA activity in the Delta area has exponentially increased. I have done my best to be prompt and thorough in response to the community’s needs. I have poured my everything into HFA for the betterment of animal welfare. There are days when my heart swells with happiness when an “unadoptable” animal finds their forever home, and then other days I cry alone for the pain and suffering some animals have been forced to endure. Volunteering for HFA is hard and worth every bit of energy I have submitted, but it has come at a cost. I now need to take some time for my own personal needs and mental wellbeing.
I will be limiting HFA’s involvement regarding the intake of lost, found, and surrendered animals. I will work with the animals currently in our care, from those looking for homes to spaying/neutering those currently in the adoption process. I anticipate my absence to last through October, possibly longer. We will continue to post lost and found animals to our Facebook page. Text a photo and pertinent information (last date and place seen, name, contact information, etc.) to 470-329-7297. We will offer spay/neuter and vaccine clinics when Dr. Olson or Dr. Llanes are available to come to Delta.
If there is someone currently volunteering or a community member interested in volunteering with HFA that would like to take a lead position in my absence, I am more than happy to sit down with them and discuss HFA processes and community involvement. The more volunteers we have, the more we can work together and play to one another’s strengths to continue helping Delta Junction and surrounding communities’ cat and dog population.
If HFA is going to continue in its current capacity, we need fosters! Cat and dog fosters make a positive difference in the lives of these animals. As a foster, you get to know the animal as an individual with unique personality and needs. Fosters help review applications and are intrinsic to the adoption process. HFA is committed to retaining good relationships with every foster by supplying food and other supplies if needed and keeping an open line of communication. Fosters are incredibly important to the animal rescue world, and I love every foster that I have been fortunate to work with. There will never be too many animal fosters.
Lastly, I want to express that spaying and neutering animals saves lives. Animal shelters and rescues in Alaska are maxed out. Healthy but unwanted animals are being euthanized humanely in a clinic setting and inhumanely in other settings. Healthy and intact animals allowed to run free propel this vicious cycle by having unwanted litters. If you value what HFA brings to the community but cannot volunteer with HFA, please call any of the veterinary clinics or Alaska Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (see below) to schedule a spay or neuter for your animal in order to be part of the solution to our over-population of unwanted cats and dogs.
Sincerely,
Lauren Morten
Delta Junction, Fairbanks Animal Resources
Note: Delta Junction does not have a Veterinary Clinic
Have an emergency? View the On-Call, After-Hours Veterinary Clinic Schedule in Fairbanks at https://www.auroraainmal.com/services/emergency-services.
Are you considering surrendering a dog? Give training a try! Shelters and rescues are at max capacity, and an abrupt change in an animal’s familiar people and surroundings can be a death sentence. Animals experience high stress during their transition from what they know to be home to a shelter environment. Working with qualified animal trainers can help curb behaviors or give animals confidence to learn new skills. Training is as much for the animal as it is for the owner. Training can help save lives and create stronger bonds between owner and animal. Here are some training resources in the Interior:
• Delta Dog Training: 801-259-0300, www.dogtrainingdelta.com
• Pawsitive Dog Training: 907-388-3477, www.pawsitivedogtraining.org
• Alaska K9 Center: 907-378-5868, www.alaskak9center.com
Want to adopt, surrender, or search for lost and found animals?
• Fairbanks Animal Control/Shelter: 907-459-1451, https://fnsb.gov/764/Adopt-A-Pet
• Best Friends Animal Rescue: 907-531-7353, www.bfarak.org
• Forget-Me-Not Animal Rescue: 907-371-4550, ForgetMeNotRescueAK@gmail.com, http://www.forget-me-notanimalrescue.org
• Pet Pride (cat rescue): 907-799-0031, petpridefairbanks@gmail.com
Each rescue above has a Facebook page with photos of animals needing forever homes.
Facebook Pages to view found animals or post a lost animal poster: Delta Pet and Rescue Resource, Delta Area News and Info, Alaska, Delta/Greely Online Sales, Lost And Found Pets Alaska, Delta Area Crime Watch and Lost & Found
Need to schedule a veterinary appointment for your furry friend?
• North Pole Veterinary Hospital: 907-488-2335
• Aurora Animal Hospital: 907-452-6055
• Golden Heart Veterinary Services: 907-479-4791
• Mt. McKinley Animal Hospital: 907-531-8680
• Animal House Veterinary Hospital: 907-479-2800
• Chena Veterinary Clinic: 907-479-0001
• Raven Veterinary Services: 907-488-2906
Need to schedule a low-cost spay or neuter? Alaska Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (ASAP):
• Text Emily at 907-590-4580 for an appointment.
Need supplies to take care your four-legged family members?
• Alaska Farmers Co-Op in Delta: 907-895-4263
• Cold Spot Feeds in Fairbanks: 907-457-8555
• Alaska Feed Company in Fairbanks: 907-451-5570