High winds toppled a tree along Grizzly Lane between the farmers market and the visitors center recently. According to the National Weather Service, the peak gust recorded during the recent wind event was 64 mph at Allen Army Airfield on Sunday at 9:35 a.m.
High wind topples tree
Michael Paschall
