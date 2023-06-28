Tree blown over at Farmers Market

High winds toppled a tree along Grizzly Lane between the farmers market and the visitors center recently. According to the National Weather Service, the peak gust recorded during the recent wind event was 64 mph at Allen Army Airfield on Sunday at 9:35 a.m.

 Photo by Michael Paschall

Michael Paschall is the publisher of the Delta Wind and covers general news topics. He can be reached at news@deltawindonline.com.