We have had a rash of icy roads since the weather got cooler, but not really cold for those of us in the Interior. As temperatures have hovered just above freezing during the day and just below freezing at night, precipitation has come mainly in the form of rain that is freezing on the colder surfaces.
South of Delta Junction road conditions were poor Saturday afternoon and overnight Saturday as rain fell along the Glenn Highway between Caribou Creek and Tolsona and along the Richardson Highway between Paxson and Donnelly Dome.
The Delta Junior High basketball teams got a little scare Saturday night when the bus they were in had difficulty climbing a hill north of Black Rapids Training Site the Delta Wind was told. The bus came to a stop on the hill and began sliding back down the hill.
No one was injured and the bus was able to continue its trip back to Delta.
Tuesday night the area received more rain and created slick conditions. School was delayed for two hours Wednesday morning.
The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities listed the road conditions on its 511 website as “difficult.”
The site defines difficult as, “Travel is challenging for most vehicles properly equipped for winter driving. Moderate snow accumulation on roads: up to 3”. Drivers may also encounter ice on the road and bridge decks, freezing rain, water on snow or ice. Moderate winds may be present along with blowing or drifting snow causing low visibility. A National Weather Service winter weather warning, watch or advisory may be issued.”
When asked why, considering the difficulty with vehicles traveling, the status would not be “very difficult,” a DOT &PF spokesperson said that the ranking was based on the criteria on the site.
Very Difficult is defined on the site as, “Travel is not advised. Considerable snow accumulation on roads: 4” or more. Drivers may encounter snow drifts, berms, freezing rain, or fog creating very difficult driving. Moderate to high winds may be present along with blowing or drifting snow causing low visibility. A National Weather Service winter weather warning, watch or advisory may be issued.”
“It’s a really big deal for us to say, ‘very difficult,’” the spokesperson said.
Having traveled the Richardson Highway Saturday evening prior to the bus, the acceptable speed was about 30 m.p.h. with good tires and four-wheel drive – and no other traffic around. It was raining with intermittent freezing rain, while the road was listed on the 511 site as difficult, not very difficult.
The road was entirely covered with ice.
Although conditions can change rapidly, the spokesperson said they try to update the 511 website at night so people can plan ahead.
A military vehicle went off the Richardson Highway in the Big Delta Area Wednesday morning (see related story in this issue).
Schools were on a two hour delay Wednesday due to the road conditions.