Going plastic bag-less isn’t a new concept when it comes to retail business around the globe; chain stores, like Kroger, Sam’s Club, and Costco have been doing it for years. New to the bag-less trend are stores like Goodwill, Disney resorts and our own Hometown IGA store.
Delta’s IGA announced via Facebook that by January 1, their goal was to be a bag-less entity as much as possible. This is just our local branch, as nation-wide IGA stores will still continue as they are for now.
The details are still in the works, but as of right now the plan is this; paper bags and boxes are/will be available for customers to carry purchases – like other bag-less stores, it’s first come, first served when it comes to availability – and reusable bags are available for purchase. Smaller bags will still be available for produce and meat, although IGA will be looking into an eco-friendlier bag option for those in the future.
To aide in the transition in the coming months, IGA has considered giving out reusable bags to customers for 30 days/limited time, or possibly a bag exchange for customers who want to drop off their old plastic bags to be reused by customers.
Check back for more information when it becomes available.