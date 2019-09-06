Delta Wind logo

Going plastic bag-less isn’t a new concept when it comes to retail business around the globe; chain stores, like Kroger, Sam’s Club, and Costco have been doing it for years. New to the bag-less trend are stores like Goodwill, Disney resorts and our own Hometown IGA store.

Delta’s IGA announced via Facebook that by January 1, their goal was to be a bag-less entity as much as possible. This is just our local branch, as nation-wide IGA stores will still continue as they are for now. 

The details are still in the works, but as of right now the plan is this; paper bags and boxes are/will be available for customers to carry purchases – like other bag-less stores, it’s first come, first served when it comes to availability – and reusable bags are available for purchase. Smaller bags will still be available for produce and meat, although IGA will be looking into an eco-friendlier bag option for those in the future.

To aide in the transition in the coming months, IGA has considered giving out reusable bags to customers for 30 days/limited time, or possibly a bag exchange for customers who want to drop off their old plastic bags to be reused by customers.

Check back for more information when it becomes available.

Dawn Brown manages web content for Delta Wind and can be reached at webeditor@deltawindonline.com

